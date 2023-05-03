Shocking! Mother kills five-year-old son, cooks, eats parts of his head

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 5:36 pm


Hanaa and her murdered baby

 
 
                By Nehru Odeh 
A 29–year-old lady simply identified as Hanaa, hacked  her five-year-old son, Youssef, to death  with a machete  at their home in Egypt before boiling and eating parts of his head.
Hanaa allegedly killed her unsuspecting son with four blows to the head before butchering his body in the bathroom.
Police arrested Hanaa after Youssef’s horrified uncle found the boy’s body parts in buckets at the family home in the village of Abu Shalabi.
According to the DailyMail on Tuesday, the woman, who confessed that she was mentally unstable, admitted to the police that she had eaten part of her son’s head because she “wanted him to stay with her together,” adding that she cooked his head and other parts of his flesh on the stove in boiling water before eating them. She said she had no intention of killing him.
She and her son had been living alone ever since she separated  from her husband, who insists she was fully aware of what she was doing.
The ex-husband, identified by his initials H.A said, “When I arrived, the police prevented me from seeing my son because of the horrific scene.
“We separated from each other four years ago because she had landed from her father and asked me to leave the house and my family and go with her to live on the land.
“But I refused, and the relationship ended entirely by her will, and I tried to reconcile with her after the divorce, but she refused and stuck to her opinion.
He added: ‘My son was the one who kept me connected to her, and I used to see him regularly and bring him clothes and things he needed.
‘But recently she was trying to keep him away from me and plant hatred towards me in his heart, so he wouldn’t come to me.
According to his lawyer, Samir Mohamed Saleh, the suspect was stone-faced when she told her questioners: ‘I wanted to free him and myself.
‘I wanted to take revenge against his father and be free. His father keeps coming and trying to take him away all the time.’
The Public Prosecution Office said in a statement that the suspect had been detained and that she will undergo a psychiatric assessment.

