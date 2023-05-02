Iwuanyanwu: My plans for Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who was on Sunday inaugurated as the new president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo after Ohaneze Imeobi – the decision making organ of the group- has promised to make revival of agriculture and industries in South-East his priorities. These, according to him, are to create jobs for its youths.

He told the media a Press Conference after the National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide held at its National Secretariat in Enugu on Monday.

Iwuanyanwu said he would set up various councils to see that agriculture, industries, education and businesses received the attention they needed in Igboland.

According to him, youths from the region engages in drugs and arms carrying because of poverty resulted from unemployment, stressing that the challenges will be addressed under his tenure.

The president-general, as TNG reported, hinted that he would tackle the issue of unemployment facing the zone seriously by reviving cement Industries in the zone, revealing that limestone which was the major raw material in making cement was available in the five states of the zone.

To achieve this, Iwuanyanwu said a committee would be set up to mediate between the group, state governments, and private investors who would be given franchise to operate.

“My concern is to ensure that jobs are created, good and services provided.

“We are also going to use Ohaneze to energize our system through agriculture, explaining that if we develop agriculture, it is enough to absorb most of those who are unemployed and reduce criminality,” he said.

He described education and business as very critical for growth and development of any society, adding that proper recognition would be given to young men and women with skills to have opportunity to acquire education and knowledge which is fundamental to any enduring achievement.

On business, he said: “Our businessmen and women have shown patients, commitment, perseverance and courage from breaking from tears in many places and establishing businesses”.

Iwuanyanwu equally said he would take immediate steps to establish an Ohaneze Ndigbo Investment Company whose equity would be held by Ohaneze Ndigbo States not individuals.

He added that the company would also create goods and services, employment opportunities and sources of funds in implementing some of their projects.