How overconfidence, complacency, tactical errors weakened PDP – Buhari

How overconfidence, complacency, tactical errors weakened PDP – Buhari

Friday, April 28, 2023 9:04 am


Buhari and the Progressive Governors

Oveconfidence, the younger brother of arrogance was what finished off the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last elections. President Muhammadu Buhari said this on Thursday, April 27 when he received the Progressive Governors Forum at Aso Rock Villa. The group was led by its Chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He said: “They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. Our Party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won. Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of overconfidence, complacency, and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?”

Speaking in response to an issue raised by Governor Bagudu, President Buhari said: “An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is because the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us. How more wrong could anyone be?”

The President further charged the Progressive Governors to stick together and openly address issues among themselves, saying: “Try and keep solving problems. Be courageous to discuss them openly between yourselves. This is the best way to survive politically in Nigeria.

“You (governors) have a program to meet regularly and to discuss issues and how to maintain the party nationwide.”

On his part, Bagudu said the visit was ostensibly to say “Happy Sallah” to the President and to thank him for the leadership he had given to the party and the nation.

This being their first visit since the elections, they congratulated Buhari on the party’s victory in the presidential polls, saying: “Congratulations, your party won the Presidency, a majority in the Senate, and for being the leading party in the House of Representatives. These successes would not have happened without your support.

“History will remember you kindly. Around the world, the election is being celebrated because of the turbulence in the region and in the developing world, all courtesy of your leadership. We won by sheer hard work, the same thing you have always encouraged us to do. We thank you immensely for everything.”

The governors in attendance in addition to Kebbi were from Plateau, Imo, Kwara, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Jigawa, Katsina, Ogun, and Nasarawa states.

The deputy governors of Kano, Gombe, Borno, and Ebonyi states were also in attendance, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    National Economic Council Holds Valedictory Meeting, Members Praise Osinbajo
    5 hours ago

    Nigeria Air’ll fly before Buhari leaves
    15 hours ago

    President-elect charges Progressive Governors to remain united, work with party leadership
    16 hours ago

    Enahoro: Encounters with a media wizard
    19 hours ago

    No fuel subsidy removal for now – FG
    21 hours ago

    UK PM Sunak in letter to Tinubu: “Together, we can expand our partnership further”
    22 hours ago

    Why Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t deserve forgiveness
    23 hours ago

    How Donald Trump raped me, 77-year old writer, Carroll tells court