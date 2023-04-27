IBOB to Buhari: Perish the thought, Nigerians won’t forgive you

IBOB to Buhari: Perish the thought, Nigerians won’t forgive you

Thursday, April 27, 2023 12:02 pm


IPOB members on parade

IPOB members on parade:

 

As the countdown to 29 May hand over date inches closer, President Muhammadu Buhari wanted his image in the consciousness of the people to be good. That was the reason he asked for forgiveness if he had offended the people in the course of his governance. But to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Buhari’s image on their minds remains a grotesquely twisted copy! IPOB said Niferians would not forgive Buhari.

Emma Powerful, IPOB Director of Media and Publicity, said this in a statement, a copy of which was made available to The PUNCH, on Wednesday.

IPOB’s statement read in part, “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the… statement credited to the … Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) asking and demanding that Nigerians should forgive him while at the same time indicating his interest to relocate to Niger Republic where he came from.

“To us in IPOB, his sins are unpardonable, and we don’t care if he relocates to Mars or Jupiter instead of Niger Republic with his generation. He still won’t be saved from his atrocities. His crimes will find him out by the time he finishes relocating. IPOB will continue to expose him because we know that he is from Niger Republic. Before now, nobody believed IPOB…

“Very sad indeed. Which of the sins and atrocities he committed does he want to be forgiven? Does he really want Nigerians to forgive him? As long as IPOB is concerned, the sins he masterminded and implemented are unforgivable.

“We guess … Buhari and his managers believe that Nigerians are fools… How will the people of Benue, Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Yoruba, and many other indigenous nations in Nigeria who have been massacred forgive him?

“Which of the grievous sins does he want Nigerians to forgive him of?

“Truth is the only thing that lasts forever. No secret is hidden forever under the sun. It’s just a matter of time.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Obi to INEC: You are not even handed at all 
    3 hours ago

    Tinubu to commission Rumuola-Rumuokuta flyover, Magistrate Court -Wike
    Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 4 hours ago

    FG Sets Delivery Dates for Lagos/Ibadan Highway, Second Niger Bridge
    Aliko Dangote 20 hours ago

    How malaria spread can be stopped
    21 hours ago

    Six things Tinubu must do to immediately renew our hope
    22 hours ago

    Renowned Professor of History Prof. Obaro Ikime Dies at 86
    23 hours ago

    Six Policemen on video assaulting student arrested,face orderly trial
    1 day ago

    Peter Enahoro (Peter Pan) to the Rescue! Special Personal Tribute