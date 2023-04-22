Why Arsenal is the best team in Premier League despite draw – Theo Walcott

Saturday, April 22, 2023 8:20 am


Arsenal

 
                   By Nehru Odeh 
Theo Walcott, a former Arsenal striker who scored one of the goals against his former club in their dramatic 3-3 draw against relegation-bound Southampton, has said Arsenal is the best team in the English Premier League.
Walcott made this disclosure while speaking with NBC Sports after the match, which was played at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.
Southampton were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City two weeks ago but Walcott still feels Arsenal are the ‘better’ side and ‘hopes’ they go on to lift the title.
 “Arsenal are just incredible. We played Man City the other week and I thought Arsenal were way better than them.

Theo Walcott

“That’s how I see Arsenal at the moment. We can take a lot of positives from this game because they [Arsenal] are the best team in this league at this moment in time.’
Walcott also spoke about how disappointed the fans of Southampton would feel about throwing away the chance to win the game after leading with two goals in the first 14 minutes.
“Everyone feels a bit deflated I think, that’s the sense I got from the fans and both teams,’ Walcott added. ‘We were in a great position of course and we kind of threw it away.
“Before the game we would have taken a point against the team at the top of the league but with five minutes to go we felt we were in control.”
Southampton, who remain bottom but are now just three points from safety, return to action on Thursday with a crucial clash with relegation rivals Bournemouth.

