Why Arsenal is the best team in Premier League despite draw – Theo Walcott

By Nehru Odeh

Theo Walcott, a former Arsenal striker who scored one of the goals against his former club in their dramatic 3-3 draw against relegation-bound Southampton, has said Arsenal is the best team in the English Premier League.

Walcott made this disclosure while speaking with NBC Sports after the match, which was played at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

Southampton were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City two weeks ago but Walcott still feels Arsenal are the ‘better’ side and ‘hopes’ they go on to lift the title.

“Arsenal are just incredible. We played Man City the other week and I thought Arsenal were way better than them.