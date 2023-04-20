Nigerians will be more united under Tinubu – Adejare Bello

The Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, his excellency, Ambassador Adejare Bello has assured all stakeholders in the country that Nigerians will be more United than ever before during the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu will be sworn in as the 16th Nigerian president on May 29, 2023. Bello said his conviction is based on the president-elect’s antecedents which has been attested to by many Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

He described Tinubu as a leader who can hold all the regions of the county together; consolidate on the existing welding efforts, and inspire hope, patriotism, oneness among its constituents.

“” It is true that over the years, various administrations have struggled with the challenge of harmonising disparate interests and managing dissensions,” he said. “But what really matters is the will and the managerial amplitude which Tinubu possesses to respond to the problems.”

According to Bello, Tinubu will make sure that appointments are not lopsided which will endear his administration into the warm embrace of all Nigerians.

He described Tinubu as one Nigerian who knows the country so well and is quite abreast with its cultural and historical developments adding that he is surrounded by brilliant Nigerians with sound minds; none you can fault in terms of intellect and understanding of the delicate issues in the country in different aspects of the economy. “This gives him an advantage not to play politics of “me and my people “.

He noted that given the divisive campaigns sponsored by opposition parties, especially around the Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu and Shettima, now APC needs to demonstrate that the politics of uniting the country require unconventional approaches.

Bello disclosed that since Tinubu is not a religious bigot, it will not be difficult to bring everybody on board regardless of religion or where you hail from.

“”With Tinubu in the saddle, the relationship among Nigerians will be organic one built on the pillars of friendship, empathy and togetherness devoid of the political bitterness, he said. “It is therefore a little wonder that he is so widely accepted by the people on the other side of the Niger from the wild reception his campaign train received all over the country.”

Bello therefore wish him good health and a successful governance more than he was able to do in Lagos.