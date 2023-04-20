Eid-el- fitr: Embracing Diversity, Celebrating Unity

By Oluremi Tinubu

I felicitate with our Muslim faithful in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, and all over Nigeria on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el- fitr.

As we celebrate the auspicious occasion, I send my warm greetings to all of you, especially to our women, who worked tirelessly to cater to the needs of their families and communities during the odd hours in Ramadan.

This celebration marks an end of the holy month– a time of self-discipline, commitment, reflection and absolute trust in God.

Beyond the Ramadan, it is however important to carry on these virtues into our everyday lives, continually praying for our loved ones and for peace and prosperity of our nation, Nigeria.

During the holy month of Ramadan, we have learnt the values of empathy, patience, and resilience. These are virtues that are much needed in our society today, even as we eagerly await the Renewed Hope era, let us draw on the lessons. I urge all of us, to embrace these values as we move beyond this month.

To our women, I urge you to be strong, resilient, and supportive of one another. Let us continue to work towards gender equity and the empowerment of women in all spheres of life.

To our youth, I say that you are the future of our country, and we need your energy, creativity, and innovation to drive our nation forward.

As a nation, we have faced many challenges in recent years, therefore, as we move forward, let us remember the importance of unity and solidarity in overcoming these challenges and building a brighter future for ourselves and our children.

Eid-el-Fitr, with its focus on harmony, mutual respect and understanding, is a fitting occasion to affirm this commitment, and to celebrate the values that make us who we are. As we celebrate, let us all come together as one community, irrespective of our differences. Let us spread love, celebrate our diversity as we work together to build a more peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive society.

May this Eid bring you joy, happiness, and blessings.

Eid Mubarak

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, OON

Lagos Central Senatorial District

Wife of the President-Elect