Why PDP suffered electoral misfortune – Abia Gov Ikpeazu

Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu of Abia State speaks on the 2023 elections and delivers a verdict on why the Peoples Democratic Party’s electoral fortunes dwindled.

People look at PDP’s performance in the recent general elections in Abia State and claim that you dropped the ball. What is your take?

I would have loved my party to win, but the elections have come and gone. It now belongs in the past. The outcome of any election is a combination of many factors. One could be perception of the electorate and the other, the technicalities involved in the election.

I am proud to say that we didn’t head from the elections to the mortuary. Whether the verdict is a true reflection of the wishes of the people is a matter for another day. I love the fact that history and posterity are always there to judge and put records straight.

Be that as it may, I’m consoled by the fact that elections for everybody should be seen as a call to serve. If the opportunity does not come at the time you desire, you should find the courage to move forward and see whether the outcome will be better next time.

The PDP has been there for 24 years. As a scientist, I respect the growth curve and there is a point you get to when you will begin to experience diminishing returns. It could come from lots of things: self-confidence or overconfidence. People begin to think that we have always been winning and we will always win. This kills the hunger and drive to do the needful in terms of campaigns, vote-following and result. It also creates complacency and laissez faire attitude.

Those who are outside are hungry for victory and when you begin to see that input is not commensurate with output, then the curve flattens and subsequently begins to nosedive. At that point, you need to do something radical to get back to your position.

Again, I think all hope isn’t lost for my party; we are still the majority in the state House of Assembly. This is a good thing to fall back on, we can rebuild from there. If we have 11 members in the House of Assembly, which is the grassroots constituency, what it means is that PDP is still stronger than other parties. If not, why didn’t the other parties get the majority? I won’t want to dwell much on this, I will rather say that the elections have come and gone and I think we are in a good position to rebuild going forward.

Your party still went to court contrary to your appeal in your congratulatory message to the Governor-elect. Did your party consult you before taking the decision to go to court?

My party did not consult me to seek my opinion. I say this because I volunteered my opinion and I spoke like a statesman. I’m convinced that those who win elections should be given the opportunity to work, because I was at the receiving end of a bitter three and half years of litigation. And I don’t want anybody to go through such an experience.

What puts spanner in the works is that even the supposed beneficiaries of my advice, the Labour Party, also went to court against the eleven members -elect of my party. So, I lost my foothold in advising the party not to go to court, they could ask me if I want them to sit by and watch the opponent have the upper hand.

All of us should be able to offer what we desire. If I desire peace, I should be able to offer peace too. You can’t be looking for peace with a knife and gun and everything in your pocket at the same time. It doesn’t work that way. Incidentally, I’m not the gubernatorial candidate and I’m not the party. I still think that the characters that are involved in this; the candidates, both the victor and those who were not lucky, can talk to each other.

What is your reaction on the issues that played out after the announcement of the results, especially against the background of claims by the Returning officer for the election, Prof. Nnenna Otti, that she was bullied?

I wish I knew those who bullied her. I think she has been making too much noise out of nothing. The returning officer’s duty is essentially to tally results already collated from the wards through the local government and declare them. She can’t change results, because she has no right to do that unless she went ahead and did something like that.

But, her reactions have betrayed the fact that she was overly excited about something. When you come to that kind of position dispassionately, whatever be the outcome should not excite you. But, the victory dance she participated in and her statements which are akin to confessions have betrayed the fact that she came for a hatchet job.

It could be to reject or accept some results. I want the world to know that she is celebrating what she has no right to do. I have never met her before; I don’t have her telephone number, because I’m aware that if she came to do the right thing, she has no right to change anything.

In fact, she has no right to even reject results, because those results were generated from the polling units and wards. Her celebration is unfortunate and unbecoming of somebody who is given that kind of responsibility at that level.

Are you not disturbed by the gifts she has received from some highly placed persons in the state, does this justify your fears that she may have been compromised?

You know that bribe can come before or after the event. If I tell you if you do this or if this is the outcome, this is what you get, it is an inducement. It is also an incentive to behave in a certain way. So, could this be a fulfilment of a promise that if this is the outcome, this is what will happen? I think it is unprecedented, I don’t know where this has happened in Nigeria before, and it has opened a new vista of inducement during election. You are my friend, and you are running for an election. I can tell the returning officer to do everything to announce my friend and I will give you something after. And when I keep my promise, it becomes inducement. It is very unfortunate.

Some people said you could have performed better, but for some aides who betrayed you. How much regret do you nurse about your eight years in office?

No, I’m satisfied with my stewardship, even in my relationship and disposition. I think I did what I needed to do in the circumstances. No two circumstances are the same, but I don’t have any regrets.

People are only dwelling on conjectures. If I’m to rate my commissioners, am I going to rate them based on their political performance or on the job they are supposed to do? If I rate them on the job they are supposed to do, in the following weeks, every commissioner will bring up what he or she has done. All of us aren’t wired with equal capacity.

So, I give allowance to those who are not capable of interpreting my vision of governance. I also give allowance to those who understand the vision, but are slow. I also give allowance to those who come clueless. The challenge of leadership is not in conceptualizing projects, but in connecting the projects and funnelling them towards an agenda that creates better life for the people.

You must know how to connect or cross the dots. How are the roads you have connected to trade and commerce, for instance? How will the hospital you have constructed respond to life expectancy? Are you speaking to infant or maternal mortality or geriatrics? What is the world thinking? Into which of the programmes should I key in to get what I want?

Public service is a serious business, it is not everybody that has the gift to align thoughts and develop strategies to achieve the outcomes that I want. So, if you have 10 commissioners, you will be lucky to have six doing the right thing at the right time with the speed you want. It doesn’t mean that you rock the entire boat, because four of them aren’t like the other six.

Your prayer should be that your pillars, on which your government and vision stand, be the commissioners that are doing what you want them to do. I don’t have time to rate commissioners whether they performed politically or not. There is no reward or punishment for those who didn’t perform politically.

No time to worry about any commissioner who didn’t do well politically, but I’m concerned about any commissioner that has made contributions towards our vision. You built a house called PDP and I was saying, let’s keep our house and an unfortunate person was spending his time poking holes on the roof and rain has come, the rain is on everyone. All of us will be drenched, including him.

What is your attitude to insinuations in some quarters that your administration would be subjected to a probe by the incoming government?

It is not a question of willingness it is something that will happen, whether I’m willing or not, it will happen. So, I’m very willing. I have served well and I have also been prudent. I’m prepared to submit myself to whatever queries that may arise because of my stewardship.

I’m bequeathing a very healthy state to the incoming administration. I have said that I have a facility that will enable him to start off. It is a facility of over 50 million Dollars to do 500 roads with 0.006 percent interest rate with a 10 years’ moratorium. This means he won’t pay one naira.

How healthier can a state be? What is more, I have done massive infrastructure renewal in Aba and most parts of the state. We did 750 school blocks with over 10,000 people employed. Abia is the most secure state. Security is working and infrastructure is upbeat.

Where is the road to the future leading you?

One of my biggest personal accomplishments is that I was able to complete a book on Biochemistry and Environmental Pollution. I have got reviews that there is no book like that as of today. So, if I could write a book on a technical subject matter like environmental pollution; the molecular basis of environmental pollution, it means that I’m a man of many parts.

The business of politics is a thankless job. If I make myself available for political stewardship, I do that at great cost to my family and to others. I’m not going to miss anything. The Governor’s Lodge in Aba, where I live is a three-bedroom flat. I don’t think any other Governor in Nigeria can live in this place.

But, I willingly elected to run the shortest Governors’ convoy of five cars for eight years and live in this three-bedroom flat. I need to be close to nature and who I am, because I knew that the toga of the governor is ephemeral.

I have moved on, but I’m aware that a few people in this country appreciate my hard work and capacity to work with people and bring results. They also appreciate my frankness and stubbornness when it comes to sticking to what I think is right.

So, should there be any space for any individual with such credentials, I know that something will happen. But for me now, I’m still a lecturer; I have a personal laboratory and am still writing technical books. I also have a family that is at a very critical stage, they need me to guide them on a few things about life. I’m not going to be idle, I don’t know how much time I have for public service as a person. I’m going to be sufficiently busy doing my own thing.

As a member of the G5 PDP Governors, would you say the ultimate outcome of the elections vindicated your disagreement with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Iyorchia Ayu over the zoning of the party’s chairmanship position?

Within the G5 group, we are held together by our conviction that Nigeria needs our unity more than anything. And that Nigerians are very sensitive to ethnicity, religion and all kinds of things.

The last few years have brought many of those sensitivities to the fore. And there was a need to douse these sensitivities by trying to respect one another. Inclusiveness is what we need more than anything else.

Ethnic inclusiveness, in terms of recognition for the minority people as much as the so-called majority. Inclusiveness in terms of youth and women and inclusiveness in terms of people with disabilities and ability to hold each other, because this is the way we can harness the potentials of this country.

Our greatest strength lies in our people. This is why we have people that are excelling in aeronautics, medicine and other fields outside Nigeria. So, there must be something we aren’t doing properly that can enable us to attract these people to come to the table.

Further, we said the founding fathers of our party alluded to zoning. We also tasted the water nationally. All the governors sat and agreed that we are going to support power shift to southern Nigeria since we had a president from the North. That it doesn’t mean that we don’t have people from the North that are qualified.

But, if we are responding to the sensitivities, we are responding to the inclusiveness that we need to do this. For me, when I attend a meeting and there are agreements made, I take it seriously. It was only after a while that some people said no, the exigencies and all that.

I also saw a few of my friends who agreed that this was the agreement. We told the chairman of our party if you will not zero in on zoning in the run up of our presidential primaries, what happens when we have a chairman and candidate from the same part of Nigeria? If the answer is yes, if the presidential candidate emerges from the North, what happens?

And the agreement was, I will resign or the chairman will come to the South. When the outcome threw up our presidential candidate, we couldn’t deny the presidential candidate. We said to the national chairman; give us something with which to campaign in the South, otherwise what will I say on the podium in Abia, where there is Mr. Peter Obi, who is from neighbouring Anambra state and is running in the election.

How do I say that neither the candidate nor the party chairman came from the South? And there was no narrative. I stuck with the G5 because I saw in them gentlemen who could stand up. I think we need people across the divides in Nigeria that can stand up for all kinds of people. Somebody that can say, yes we agreed it is the turn of the youths or women.

I’m knowledgeable to say that if we say we are looking for competent people, we can get them everywhere. But some people will say this is not the time for competent persons for one reason or the other. There is no angel here. We are saying that we can find such kinds of people everywhere. Not until we get to that point, let us also begin to respect agreements and be intentional about mainstreaming those who may not be as strong as the other people. If the winner takes all, we are fostering brigandage.

