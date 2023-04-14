SLPA Meets Full Compliance Of ACC Standards

The Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA), has received a certificate awarded by the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC for the full compliance in implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2019-2023 (3rd and 4th Quarter 2021 Monitoring).

This award highlights the positive reforms and commitment to deliver on the mandate of the Authority since the assumption of office of the General Manager – Dr. Abdulai Fofana and Deputy General Manager – Mr. Yankuba Askia Bio.

“We’ve always believed that we’ve got to be the best to get the best and we would continue to thrive until we are strategically positioned in the Maritime Industry in the sub-region and beyond.” said the General Manager.

The award was given by the Anti- Corruption Commission, following the establishment of Management Integrity Committees in all Government institutions in order to collaborate in the fight against corruption especially in the area of prevention.

“We’re truly proud of what we have achieved since we assumed office and I encourage all Staff to continue bearing the torch in our quest to rebrand the name of Sierra Leone Ports Authority,” said the Deputy General Manager.

The Sierra Leone Ports Authority was again awarded the Best Port in Import and Export Traffic Growth in the Africa Sub-region in the 6th Edition of the Africa Ports Awards Ceremony held in Prainha in Luanda, Angola on Tuesday 17th November, 2022, An event organized by the Port Management Association for West and Central Africa (PMAWCA).

The Sierra Leone Ports Authority, under this current Management has, for the first time recorded two consecutive passes in the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Audit which is bi-annually conducted by the US Coast Guards.

Consequently, Sierra Leone for the first time in 25years received the US Coast Guard Vessel – MOHAWK and the US Naval Vessel – USNC TRENTON on a visit to establish further bilateral ties with Sierra Leone after being impressed with the compliance level of the ISPS Code by the Sierra Leone Ports Authority.

Sierra Leone becomes an envy in the Global Maritime Industry now by the robust reforms on-going at SLPA.