President George Manneh Weah: Bracing up for 2nd term

Liberians are heading to the Polls in October this year. There are 23 registered political parties in the tiny West African country, competing for the Presidential and Parlimentary polls. President George MannehWeah is running for a 2nd term. His chances are visibly bright, though elections in current African settings are stiftly contested and won on tight margins

Abubakar Hashim /Monrovia

Walking down the streets of Monrovia and in the other 15 counties in Liberia, the political atmosphere is visibly electric. Radio talk shows and TV broadcasts are dominated by exhaustive political transition programs. Liberians are eminently expressive people, vibrant and vociferous, particularly in political discussions. Students, Civil Servants, Bankers, Entrepreneurs, Market Women and even Petty Traders, express openly their voices on the forthcoming elections in October, 2023.

President George MannehWeah is visibly bracing up for 2nd term tenure. He first came to power in 2018, succeeding Africa’s first female President, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Since 2018, President Weah has embarked on numerous reforms, in a bid to restructure the economy and fight corruption. For instance, he amended the Central Bank Act, Financial Intelligence Act, Anti-money Laundering and Terrorism Act, Proceeds of Crimes 2021 Act and the Audit Agency Act. For the first time, the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission LACC is given prosecutorial powers and independence from interference.

No LACC Commissioner can be dismissed without recourse to diligent and due processes.

These reforms, by the Weah government, have improved fiscal balances, domestic debt management and strengthened the fight against corruption and bolstered public accountability. The reforms have also stabilized the economy and increased national revenue outlook.

For instance, revenues in 2022, including grants, were $740 million, compared to $646 million in 2021. These include increase in domestic revenues, including international trade and taxes on incomes and profits. Domestic Tax was $605 million, while external resources from Development Partners, $137 million, cash expenditures in 2022, $774 million, a difference of $34 million over revenues attributed to the use of Treasury Instruments.

Under President Weah’s watch, the year2022 recorded the highest level of domestic revenue performance, since the end of the 14- year old civil war.

In all my official visits to Liberia, there is now evidence of economic recovery and macro-economic stability, anchored on key reforms at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)particularly in domestic revenue mobilization.