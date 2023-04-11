Kogi: Gunmen abduct paramount ruler, kill widow

Richard Elesho

As the Easter celebration wined to a close on Monday, an unspecified number of heavily armed gunmen stormed Aghara, a tiny agrarian community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi State, leaving death, tears and sorrows on their trail.

Early reports confirmed one person, Madam Toyin Onare was killed, while two others, Pa. David Obadofin, the traditional ruler of the village and Temidayo Elewa were abducted in the attack, which has left the whole area and adjoining communities in MopAmuro LGA in great grief and panic.

At the time of filling this report, the kidnappers have not made any contact, raising the level of apprehension among the locals.

It was gathered that the gunmen carried out the raid at about 11 pm on Monday. Chief Obadofin, a major Cashew farmer and one of his boys were seated in front of his house enjoying the cool breeze when a staccato of gunshots jolted them to alert.

The farm was in confusion. Toyin, a widow who had gone to lend a hand on the farm received a bullet. Promptly, the gunmen whisked the traditional ruler and Temidayo, another farm hand to the bush, abandoning the poor widow in a pool of blood. One person however escaped, to tell the story.

Toyin was rushed to the hospital in Kabba, the headquarters of the LGA, about 35 minutes’ drive away. Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead on arrival.

“This is a terrible situation. Fulani herdsmen have long surrounded us. We raised alarm when they started coming, but our concerns were ignored. Now we are seeing the result. This is unfortunate. Government should quickly come to our rescue.” An anonymous source said.

Gunmen attacks are becoming regular in the area. In November, another widow narrowly survived a rape attempt in Takete Ide, when a herder attacked her on her way from the farm.

There has also been a rampage of gunmen in parts of the Kogi East Senatorial zone. On Sunday, 9 April not less than 8 people were killed and 40 houses razed in a gunmen attack in Oganenigu, Dekina LGA, of the state.