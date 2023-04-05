Lai Mohammed’s accusations untrue, malicious – Peter Obi

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 2:19 pm
Alhai Lai Mohammed, during his interactions with the media organisations, argued that it was wrong for Mr Obi “on one breadth to seek redress in court over the outcome of the polls and on another breadth incite people to violence.
“Obi and his Vice, Datti-Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.
“This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing.
“Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not a democrat that he claimed to be.
“A democrat should not believe in democracy only when he wins election,” he said.
“The constitution has stringent criteria for anybody who wants to be president of the country.
“Not only must he have the plurality of votes cast in an election, he must also have scored one-quarter of votes cast in at least 25 states.
“Only the president-elect met the criteria by scoring 8.79 million votes and having one-quarter of all the vote cast in 29 states of the federation,” he said.
While Atiku came second with 6.9 million votes but was only able to make one-quarter of the votes cast in 21 states, Mohammed said Mr Obi came third with 5.8 million votes but won only one-quarter of the votes cast in 15 states.
“You cannot win an election in a poll where you came a distant third position and failed to meet constitutional requirements.
“Peter Obi, while complaining of fraud, has not disowned his victory in Lagos,” he said.
To challenge the results of the 25 February presidential election, Obi and Atiku are in court already.
What do you think?