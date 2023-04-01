Anxiety as Rivers Government Demolition of Properties Around AIT/Raypower Begins

*Spares the Properties of Media house

* Not clear if AIT will be demolished

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Staff of AIT/Raypower Radio Station at Ozuoba, Radio Station have been thrown into panic as the Rivers State Government commenced the demolition of properties near the African Independent Television, AIT/Raypower Radio Station at Ozuoba, in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

For now, properties of the AIT/Raypower Radio Station have not been demolished by the roaring bulldozers of the Rivers State government.

Recall that the Rivers State Government had given a 48-hour quit notice to Daar Communication, the owners of AIT and Raypower media houses. The government said the area had been mapped out for GRA Phase 5 Ozuoba.

The land on which AIT and Raypower Radio Station built its transmission station has been a subject of dispute between the government and Daar Communication Plc.

The State government stationed bulldozers around the AIT/Raypower premises last Friday, March 24.

The bulldozer started with the demolition of makeshift shops around the area premises leaving our the AIT/Raypower.

The development is believed to be connected with the lingering political feud between Governor Nyesom Wike and Daar Communications owner, Raymond Dokpesi, ardent supporter of Atiku Abubakar PDP Presidential Candidate as against the interest of Wike.But the Governor has maintained AIT/Ray Power has no documents to show ownership of large expanse of land it is occupying.

Wike had made it clear the after thorough inquiries by the State government, it was found out that the management of the AIT/Raypower had no documents to show the land was theirs .

Wike argued that the eviction and planned demolition order has no political motive.

However, at the time of filing this report it was not clear if demolished as the case is still in Court and hearing is slated for April 6,2023.