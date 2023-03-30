Speaker Obasa, Lawmakers Get Certificate Of Return

– Legislators thank Lagosians for mandate

The Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers-elect received their Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday promising to ensure a greater Lagos at the 10th Assembly.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we will continue to build on the success of the current Assembly when we resume for the 10th Assembly. We want to assure Lagosians that we will continue to make laws, pass motions and resolutions that will bring progress to Lagos and protect the interests of residents.

“That’s the assurance that I have from the 39 other members-elect,” Dr. Obasa told journalists at the event which had Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat in attendance.

A total of 38 lawmakers-elect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two from the opposition received their Certificate of Return.

The Speaker thanked his constituents in Agege and Lagosians for their support for the APC.

“I thank my people in Agege for their consistency, loyalty and support at all times. And to Lagosians, we say thank you. At least APC has 38 lawmakers-elect out of the 40 for the House of Assembly. We have the three senatorial seats and a whole lot in the House of Representatives. We are very happy about this and have reasons to thank Lagosians.

“We are going to support the Governor in his assignments to bring growth and progress to Lagos State as well as protect the lives and property of our people. However, supporting the executive arm does not mean we are going to compromise or abandon our constitutionally guaranteed responsibilities,” Obasa said.

He expressed optimism that Lagos will benefit from the centre in the next administration because “we have a President-elect that we all have absolute confidence in and who had done very well in Lagos State with good track record.

“We are sure that with him, many of our national challenges would be resolved because he has the capacity and knowledge to deliver. I have no doubt in my mind about it.”