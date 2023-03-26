General Diya Dies at 79

General Diya Dies at 79

Sunday, March 26, 2023 7:54 am


Gen Oladipo Diya

Former Chief of General Staff (under the late Head  of State, Lt. General Sani Abacha), General Oladipo Diya, is dead. He was 79.

Diya’s death was announced in a statement by his son, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on Sunday morning.

He wrote: “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband,Father, Grandfather,brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.
Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course.

Barrister Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, on behalf of the family.”

