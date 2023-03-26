Ayu, PDP Chairman, suspended

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Iyorchia Ayu, was, on Sunday suspended by his Igyorov Ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

His people at that grassroots level accused him of engaging in anti-party activities.

After the party members’ meeting, the resolution was read by the Secretary of Igyorov Council Ward, Banger Dooyum.

The resolution said: “The Peoples Democratic Party Executive Committee of Igyorov council ward of Gboko local government area in Benue state has passed a vote of no confidence on the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspended him from the party.”

Dooyum, while reading the resolution of the Ward Executive, said: “He (Ayu) was involved in anti-party activities making the PDP to lose at his ward and local government along with his allies who also didn’t vote at the Governorship Election.”

He was also accused of not paying his annual dues as enshrined by the party’s constitution.

Details later