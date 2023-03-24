Why APC Suspended Boss Mustapha, SGF

Why APC Suspended Boss Mustapha, SGF

Friday, March 24, 2023 11:01 am


Boss Mustapha, heads a 12- member Presidential Task Force for Control of the COVID-19

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been suspended indefinitely by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, northeast.

Muazu Kabiri, an official of the party in Gwadabawa Ward in the state, who made the announcement at a press conference in Yola, disclosed that Mustapha “did not commit to seeing the ruling party win the presidential election.”

He was also blamed “for not winning his polling unit for the party.”

He stated that the indefinite suspension followed complaints from his ward, adding that no individual “could be above the party that gave them the platform.”

A letter sent to the State Party Chairman through the Local Government Party Chairman for APC Yola North Local Government from the Ward Party Chairman, APC Gwadabawa Ward, Jimeta, is titled ‘The Suspension Of Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha (SGF) From All Party Activities.’

It reads, “With regard to the above subject matter, we wish to bring to your notice that the entire party executives of APC Gwadabawa Ward, Jimeta have unanimously reached a consensus of suspending the aforementioned person from partaking in all the party activities.”

“His inability to assist the party in any means at the ward level when his attention was needed dearly as a ward member who casts his vote at unit 022,” the party gave as one of the reasons.

Why Mustapha had to be suspended is curious because there were many party top Mother’s, like the APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu who lost his polling unit during the governorship and presidential elections

