Suspected Fulani herders kidnap 2 in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

A five-man gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped two persons, Benard Omafuaire and another, yet-to-be-identified, in Ekiadolor community, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Omafuaire is said to be son of a former Police officer, Chief James Omafuaire.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon, when the victims were on their way from Ugbokuli village to Ekiadolor.

The hoodlums allegedly ambushed the victims who were commuting in a vehicle laden with palm produce.

The driver of the vehicle was said to have escaped into the bush.

Father of Omafuaire who spoke to journalists on Thursday evening, disclosed that the incident happened in the afternoon.

“I have a palm tree farm in that area and my son went there to harvest the ripe kernels.

“He loaded the harvested palms into the truck while he entered a motor bike riding behind the truck.

“The driver sighted the armed men ahead of him and he jumped out of the truck and ran into the bush.

“My son and the bike rider were not aware of what was happening ahead and they ran into the kidnappers who took them away.

“I have been trying my son’s line, it is not going through and nobody has contacted me. I called the control room, they said I should make a formal report at Ekiadolor police station.

“As I speak to you, my daughter in-law is making official report there now. I pray and hope that they should not be hurt.”

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was expecting detailed briefing from the men in the area.