Tony Onyemachi Elumelu, CFR, the Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, clocked 60 years on Wednesday March 23, 2023. A symposium, tagged ’60 for 60’, was held in his honour at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House in commemoration of this event.

It was attended by 60 young beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme, friends and colleagues.