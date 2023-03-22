I didn’t congratulate Fubara as Governor-Elect– Magus Abe

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers Governor-Elect, Magus Abe,

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe, Governorship candidate for, Social Democratic Party,SDP, has denied ever congratulating Siminalayi Fubara as Governor-Elect.

He said stories making the round that he has congratulated Fubara for his victory was aimed at misinforming Rivers people and his party supporters in a violence-prune election in the state.

In a press statement signed by his Spokesman, Parry Saro Benson, Abe said “I wish to state on good authority that the statement did not emanate from Senator Magnus Abe and therefore should be ignored as such is the handiwork of conscience-pricked individuals who could no longer sleep as they have murdered sleep.

Benson said that Senator Abe cannot congratulate anyone who emerged from such a process that was characterized by intimidation, thuggery, harassment and blood-letting where citizens were not allowed to freely cast their votes for candidates of their choice, ‘that was a sham’.

He that It is worthy of note that Abe contested in the election to win and give Rivers people a new lease of life, end the grip of tyranny and state-orchestrated terrorism.

The general public should be informed that at the appropriate time, the SDP standard bearer and Rivers’ people’s popular choice, Distinguish Senator Magnus Abe, will address the people on his position concerning the governorship election of March 18, 2023 which was marred with the highest level of irregularities