I didn’t congratulate Fubara as Governor-Elect– Magus Abe

I didn’t congratulate Fubara as Governor-Elect– Magus Abe

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 9:02 am


 

 

 

 

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers Governor-Elect, Magus Abe,
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Senator Magnus Abe, Governorship candidate for, Social Democratic Party,SDP, has denied ever congratulating Siminalayi Fubara as Governor-Elect.
He said stories making the round that he has congratulated Fubara for his victory was aimed at misinforming Rivers people and his party supporters in a violence-prune election in the state.
In a press statement signed by his Spokesman, Parry Saro Benson, Abe said “I wish to state on good authority that the statement did not emanate from Senator Magnus Abe and therefore should be ignored as such is the handiwork of conscience-pricked individuals who could no longer sleep as they have murdered sleep.
Benson said that Senator Abe cannot congratulate anyone who emerged from such a process that was characterized by intimidation, thuggery, harassment and blood-letting where citizens were not allowed to freely cast their votes for candidates of their choice, ‘that was a sham’.
He that It is worthy of note that Abe contested in the election to win and give Rivers people a new lease of life, end the grip of tyranny and state-orchestrated terrorism.
The general public should be informed that at the appropriate time, the SDP standard bearer and Rivers’ people’s popular choice, Distinguish Senator Magnus Abe, will address the people on his position concerning the governorship election of March 18, 2023 which was marred with the highest level of irregularities

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Overcoming Policy Execution Trap as Nigeria’s Development Challenge
    50 mins ago

    The 2023 Elections and the Newness of Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu: We’ll deliver Red Line before 29 May
    15 hours ago

    Bayo Onanuga is not your bigot
    Tinubu plans gold refinery for Zamfara 16 hours ago

    Let’s rise above our differences, which, in reality, are fewer – Tinubu
    Siminalayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of PDP in Rivers 19 hours ago

    Siminalayi Fubara: Rivers Governor-Elect says he’ll improve on Wike’s achievements
    File: Gunmen: 20 hours ago

    Armed hoodlums disrupt election in Delta, destroy BVAS
    23 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu’s Victory True Reflection of People’s Mandate- Election Observers