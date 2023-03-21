Siminalayi Fubara: Rivers Governor-Elect says he’ll improve on Wike’s achievements

*Wike dedicates victory to God.

*We did it for PDP in 2015,2019 and 2023 -Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor-Elect, Siminalayi Fubara has pledged to improve and consolidate on achievement of Governor Nyesom Wike in the State.

Fubara said this while addressing PDP supporters shortly after he was declared the winner of the Governorship Election in Government House, Port Harcourt.

“One thing today has shown is that we stand for something which is the unity, and progress and of Rivers State. It will be a continuation and consolidation of the new Rivers Vision. We are going to work with everybody who believes in the new Rivers Vision, protection of lives and integrity of every Rivers man and woman. We continue to defend our party in the State. Our vision is anchored on the new Rivers Vision.”

On his part, Governor Nyesom Wike was dedicated to victory for the party to God and Rivers State.

“This victory is dedicated to Almighty God and the Rivers State’s people all of you on how you stood firm to defend what is Rivers State.In 2015, we did it, in 2019 we did , and, we have done it. It is not surprising, God has always been with us.”

Governor Wike explained that the support for APC in the Presidential election was for the Unity of the party, not anti-party.

“We said to anybody who cares that Rivers State is PDP, but when you annoy us, we do another thing. When we want to vote for the unity of the country,we showed it. We didn’t do anti-party. We only wanted the unity of the country. That’s what we did”.

Our Correspondent reports that there have all night celebrations in the Opobo community, in Opobo Nkoro local government area over the victory of the son, Siminalayi Fubara as Governor, the first for over 150 years.

Meanwhile, five opposition parties have rejected the results of the Rivers Governorship election results. They are APC,SDP, LP,NRM and AA.