PDP Mocks Abe, Amaechi, Cole, Others: We Won In The Field

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed confidence in the outcome of elections held in Rivers State, saying the results uploaded by INEC reflect what transpired in the field where voters freely cast their votes.

The Party made this assertion in Port Harcourt through the Director of Publicity and Communications of its Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke who also expressed appreciation to the people of Rivers State for their massive support.

Nwuke described the comments made by agents of opposing political parties at the State Collation Centre on Sunday intended to discredit the votes of Rivers people as the “cries of the indolent”.

He reminded the opposition that it was evident from the beginning that the PDP would win convincingly because of the good works of the Wike administration.

He said that”What has transpired is evidence of the friendly bond that the PDP has cultivated over the years with the people, and proof of the heart-warming decision made by the people to deliver victory to the PDP.

Nwuke stressed that most of the governorship candidates whose agents appeared at the State Collation Centre were simply there after losing hopelessly in the field to curry the attention of TV viewers and the press.

PDP further mocked their cries are the cries of the indolent. While good men and women toiled day and night to guarantee victory, their principals laboured lazily, hoping that wishes would become horses.

“Nobody plants corn and hopes to reap wheat. Their rejection by the people in Saturday’s elections shows clearly that their campaign efforts did not resonate. Messages delivered by them were like crops spread by the planter which the Bible acknowledges landed on rocky and sandy soil.

“We are not surprised by the dress rehearsal that has been presented to the public. Knowing that they would never win, they set out from day one to discredit electoral processes set out by law, to organize free and fair elections, claiming they were skewed in favour of the PDP.

“While we sympathize with them, we wish to remind them that abuses do not win the election. The grandstanding of leperous, dejected and rejected leaders who lost their teeming supporters on the road to the elections does not either.

“Elections are won through hard work, determination and commitment on the part of party volunteers. Our volunteers, it is on record, went door to door to secure the support and understanding of the masses.

The Spokesman for the PDP Campaign council said “Given the outcome of the election in areas where results, have been released, there is no doubt in our mind that the Rivers people in whose hands absolute power resides fully accepted Sir Siminalayi Fubara and all the PDP candidates.

“We salute all our candidates and once again thank the good people of Rivers State for their abiding faith in the PDP ably led by Governor Nyesom Wike. The PDP assures the Rivers people that its elected officials would hit the ground running from day one.”