Mother of Councilor Shot in Rivers Over Son’s Refusal to Pay Cultists “Election Security Money”

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The mother of one Mr Endurance, a former Councilor in Port Harcourt Local Government Council, has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for urgent medical treatment of gunshot wounds fired by suspected cultists on Monday morning. That was at Egede street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

It was learnt that trouble started when the ex-councillor refused to pay hired armed cultists an agreed amount for “election security money” for the Governorship and House of Assembly on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said the suspected cultists led by one Zubi stormed the house of the ex-councilor at Egede street demanding payment of “election security money,” but refused to pay.

The refusal of the ex-councilor to pay and insistence that he has no money to give to the suspected cultists infuriated them, leading to throwing bottles into his compound.

The source further disclosed that when Mr Endurance ran into his house perhaps to escape, the angry suspected hoodlums opened fire on him. Even though the former councilor narrowly escaped, his mother was hit by bullets.

Another eyewitness said the hoodlums escaped after the shooting incident.

The Azikiwe Police Division in charge of the area and other Police units visited the scene at press time, while the woman was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the incident.

She said the woman is receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.