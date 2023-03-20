Just In: Wike backed Siminialayi Fubara wins Rivers governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Siminialayi Fubara, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the winner of Rivers State governorship election held on Saturday 18 March.

Fubara scored 302614 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Tonye Cole, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC who scored 95, 274 votes, according to results declared by the collation officer in Port Harcourt late Monday evening.

The candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Magnus Abe came, third in the election with 46, 981 votes.

Itubo of Labour Party scored 2224 in the election.

Siminialayi won the election in all the 23 local government areas of the state to be declared successor to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Popularly known as “Sim,” Fubara, was accountant general of Rivers State before he emerged the flagbearer of PDP for the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

He was born in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State and studied Accountancy at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

He started his career in 2003 as a principal accountant with the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board. He rose to the position of director of finance and accounts at the State’s government house in 2015 and rose to the position of permanent secretary in March 2020.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Fellow of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.