Lagos Assembly poll: Speaker Obasa wins constituency seat again

Sunday, March 19, 2023 3:14 pm


Speaker Obasa

Dr Lukman Adeniji, the Independent Natioanl Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for Agege constituency election, today announced that Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, had been elected for a sixth term. He is to represent Agege constituency 1 in the Lagos Legislature.

Adeniji said eight political parties fielded candidates for the election held on Saturday.

According to Adeniji, “Obasa polled 17,214 votes to beat Raheem Alani of the Labour Party (LP) who garnered 3,933 votes, Kafayat Biobaku of ADC scored 62 votes, while the PDP got 1,609 votes.”

“Mubashiru Obasa of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law has scored the highest number of votes and is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adeniji said.

Also Jubreel Abdulkareem of APC, and a former Chairman of Agege Local Government, according to Adeniji, also won the Agege constituency 2 Assembly seat.

He score 15,676 votes to defeat Labour Party and PDP candidates who polled 7,159 votes and 1,598 votes, respectively.

