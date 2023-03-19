JUST IN: Gov. Abiodun wins Ogun governorship election

Sunday, March 19, 2023 7:10 pm


File: Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State at a rally in Lagos rally

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun has been declared the winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale made the announcement at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adebowale who was flanked by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Niyi Ijalaye declared Abiodun the winner of the election after the collation of results from all the 20 Local government areas of the state.

Abiodun won in 12 Local government areas, while his closest rival, Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in eight local government areas.

Abiodun defeated Adebutu with 13,915 votes.

He polled 276,298 out of the 663,968 total votes cast in the election to be reelected governor of Ogun State for the second and final term of office.

Adebutu polled 262,383, while the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye garnered 94,754 votes to come distant third in the election.

On the other hand, the candidate of NNPP, Olufemi Ajadi scored 1,394 votes.

Declaring Abiodun as the winner of the election that, the state Returning officer said, “That Abiodun Adedapo Oluwaseun, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declare d winner and is returned elected”.

The PDP has, however, called for re-run election in polling units where elections were cancelled.

The party submitted a petition to INEC through its state collation agent, Sunkanmi Olajide.

The party accused the APC of using thugs to disrupt elections in some polling units in the state, claiming that, the total number of cancelled votes was higher than the lead of margin.

The party said, “You will recall that the Commission is aware of the level of thuggery planned and orchestrated by the All Progressive Congress to unleash mayhem in some polling units across the state to destabilize innocent voters from freely exercising their voting rights as a result of planned and well executed action.

“We are aware that the principle of margin of lead as established by the Commission in Section 24(3) is in effect, affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up. Therefore, a re-run in appropriate to address this injustice.

“We therefore implore the Commission to evoke this principle and declare this election inconclusive.”

But, reacting to the demand of the party, the state collation officer said, the claim of the party was at variant with the record of results collated.

He called on the party to seek redress in court.

See details of the election result below

1. ODEDA LGA

Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 23,975

APC: 11,089
PDP: 8,050
NNPP: 31
ADC: 3,651

Total valid votes: 23,349
Rejected votes: 626
Total votes cast: 23,975

2. EGBADO NORTH LGA

Registered voters: 130,063
Accredited Voters: 41,016

APC: 15,331
PDP: 11,627
NNPP: 64
ADC: 12,190

Total valid votes: 39,908
Rejected votes: 1,031
Total votes cast: 41,011

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 133,001
Accredited Voters: 34,213

APC: 15,047
PDP: 10,913
NNPP: 75
ADC: 6,435

Total valid votes: 33,064
Rejected votes: 1,149
Total votes cast: 34,213

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681
Accredited Voters: 20,415

APC: 8,192
PDP: 7,449
NNPP: 60
ADC: 3,881

Total valid votes: 19,902
Rejected votes: 511
Total votes cast: 20,413

5. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151
Accredited Voters: 55,718

APC: 19,689
PDP: 24,175
NNPP: 99
ADC: 9,264

Total valid votes: 54,139
Rejected votes: 1,579
Total votes cast: 55,718

There were cancellation in two wards: ward 5 and ward 13.

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 38,340

APC: 18,815
PDP: 15,904
NNPP: 22
ADC: 2,393

Total valid votes: 37,478
Rejected votes: 848
Total votes cast: 38,326

7. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 68,613
Accredited Voters: 23,564

APC: 9,125
PDP: 12,472
NNPP: 09
ADC: 336

Total valid votes: 22,069
Rejected votes: 392
Total votes cast: 22,461

10 polling units were cancelled due to violence and disruption of elections.

8. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 14,687

APC: 5,408
PDP: 7,086
NNPP: 27
ADC: 1,448

Total valid votes: 14,102
Rejected votes: 357
Total votes cast: 14,459

Ballot paper snatching at ward 6, unit 2. The result was cancelled.

9. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,730

APC: 12,907
PDP: 10,714
NNPP: 36
ADC: 1,348

Total valid votes: 25,257
Rejected votes: 473
Total votes cast: 25,730

Cancellation in RA 6, PU 3 due to violence.

10. ABEOKUTA NORTH

Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 37,553

APC: 14,294
PDP: 12,622
NNPP: 34
ADC: 9,143

Total valid votes: 36,521
Rejected votes: 1,018
Total votes cast: 37,539

Three units in Ward 6 were cancelled due violence.

11. IJEBU EAST LG

Registered voters: 77,171
Accredited Voters: 21,896

APC: 7,883
PDP: 11,242
NNPP: 45
ADC: 1,885

Total valid votes: 21,352
Rejected votes: 542
Total votes cast: 21,894

There was cancellation in unit 6, ward 9 due to violence.

12. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 13,187

APC: 4,306
PDP: 8,177
NNPP: 06
ADC: 327

Total valid votes: 129,39
Rejected votes: 248
Total votes cast: 13,187

Cancellation in four wards in seven polling units due BVAS malfunction and violence.

13. IPOKIA LG

Registered voters: 136,281
Accredited Voters: 45,035

APC: 21,338
PDP: 19,189
NNPP: 46
ADC: 1,897

Total valid votes: 43,703
Rejected votes: 1,328
Total votes cast: 45,031

Cancellation of one polling unit.

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530
Accredited Voters: 24,041

APC: 9,143
PDP: 12,963
NNPP: 10
ADC: 1,281

Total valid votes: 23,608
Rejected votes: 429
Total votes cast: 24,037

There cancellations in 14 polling units due violence and refusal to use BVAS.

15. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359
Accredited Voters: 17,345

APC: 5,878
PDP: 7,716
NNPP: 56
ADC: 2,575

Total valid votes: 16,888
Rejected votes: 456
Total votes cast: 17,344

Cancellation in two wards due to violence and destruction of sensitive, non materials and difficult terrain due to hyacinth.

16. IMEKO AFON LG

Registered voters: 70,223
Accredited Voters: 23,708

APC: 9,591
PDP: 6,981
NNPP: 93
ADC: 6,124

Total valid votes: 23,050
Rejected votes: 658
Total votes cast: 23,708

17. ADO-ODO OTA LG

Registered voters: 390,175
Accredited voters: 86,304

APC: 39,006
PDP: 31,022
NNPP: 194
ADC: 12,174

Total valid votes: 83,616
Rejected votes: 2,688
Total votes cast: 86,304

Cancellation in two units due to violence.

18. OBAFEMI OWODE LG

Registered voters: 179,696
Accredited Voters: 33,492

APC: 15,466
PDP: 11,004
NNPP: 275
ADC: 5,105

Total valid votes: 32,472
Rejected votes: 1,020
Total votes cast: 33,492

Cancellation in one polling unit due to over voting.

19. IFO LG

Registered voters: 261,988
Accredited Voters: 51,482

APC: 20,653
PDP: 16,052
NNPP: 154
ADC: 11,040

Total valid votes: 48,804
Rejected votes: 2,678
Total votes cast: 51,482

Cancellation of five units due to over voting and disruption of voting activities.

20. SAGAMU LG

Registered voters: 169,347
Accredited Voters: 34,705

APC: 13,128
PDP: 17,025
NNPP: 58
ADC: 2,257

Total valid votes: 32,840
Rejected votes: 804
Total votes cast: 33,644

Cancellation in several units.

