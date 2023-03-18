Osinbajo Commends Voting Conduct at Polling Unit in Ikenne

Osinbajo Commends Voting Conduct at Polling Unit in Ikenne

Saturday, March 18, 2023 12:00 pm


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN casts his vote for
the Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Ikenne LGA, Ogun
State. 18th March, 2023. Photos; Tolani Alli

*VP, wife cast their votes in Ogun Guber, State Assembly polls

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN and his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo have voted at the Egunrege Polling Unit 14, Ward 1 in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Prof. Osinbajo and his wife arrived the polling unit, got accredited and proceeded to cast their votes at exactly 10:34 am.

Speaking afterwards with journalists, Prof. Osinbajo said “from here at my own polling unit, it is excellent. The whole process has been conducted very well and I just hope and pray that this is how it is being carried out across the nation.

“It has been a very pleasant experience. I am glad that I am able to cast my votes and so many others who want to cast their votes have been able to do so,” he added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Photos: Tinubu, President-elect, votes in Ikeja, Lagos
    3 hours ago

    Low turnout of voters mars State Assembly in Edo
    INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu 7 hours ago

    Court compels INEC to transmit all polling Units results electronically 
    16 hours ago

    Peter Obi should stop deceiving his supporters – APC
    21 hours ago

    Lie! Rhodes-Vivour not in alliance with PDP’s Jandor – LP
    INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu: INEC office set ablaze in Enugu 22 hours ago

    INEC: How we’ll transmit governorship election results
    22 hours ago

    John Randle lives on, as centre deepens Lagos cultural soul
    22 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu: If You Find Good Governance, Keep It