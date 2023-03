Chinedu Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, was defeated in his own polling unit 01 at Oshifila Street, Anifowoshe, Ikeja by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While Sanwo-Olu scored 29 votes, Rhodes-Vivour polled 18.

Olajide Adeniran, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, trailed behind them with two votes