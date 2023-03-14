Once Tinubu sneezes everyone catches cold

By Ibrahim Yusuf

There’s power in the word really. God Himself, the Supreme Being did deployed words for all His creations on earth and other planets known and unknown to mankind.

Anyway, this piece is not to deconstruct the transcendental ways of God or otherwise. Mere mortals cannot decipher the ways of God let alone unravel the mystery behind His creation. That is a top secret only known by God Himself.

Now to cut to the chase, the sole objective of this piece, if you will, is to attempt a deconstruction of the willpower of President Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who only two weeks ago was declared the winner of the presidential election, which was keenly contested by serial contestant former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and frontrunner Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Although Candidates Atiku and Obi are currently in court to try their luck, what is apparent, however, is that Tinubu is already pulling some strings, or put succinctly, literally ruffling some feathers by his actions and inactions.

Informed sources close to Tinubu had on Sunday night raised the alarm that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele was in cahoot with some members of the cabal in the presidency to influence the outcome of the forthcoming governorship election in Lagos State this Saturday.

As the story goes, sources said the apex bank released N500 million in new bank notes to shore up the campaign of the LP in Lagos State, which is the stronghold of Tinubu.

The N500million windfall was mobilised through high-level CBN agents in Lagos. It was described as”Oga’s own contribution to the takeover-Lagos-from-Tinubu’s influence, now that he has become the president-elect and will be relocating to Abuja.”

Expectedly, the CBN on Monday morning debunked the story saying the governor is not involved in politics.

But the spin doctors failed to acknowledge the fact that the same CBN governor had last April been on the ballot as a presidential candidate of the APC against the extant rules and act of the CBN. Sorry I digressed.

What is however clear for all to see is that on Monday evening at about 9pm, the presidency had distanced itself from the antics of the CBN governor who had refused to heed the ruling of the apex Court since March 1, when it ruled that the N200, N500 and N1000 notes respectively should remain legal tenders untill December 2023.

But when it dawned on the CBN governor that he may have been thrown under the bus by the same cabal who had been goading him on in the presidency, he quickly backtracked by issuing a statement at 10.10pm same day that all the notes in contention remain legal tenders untill December 2023.

It bears stating here that one man who literally forced back the hands of the presidency and Emefiele is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. All he had to do was say the word and before you say Jack, everything began to fall into place pleasantly. If that is not the right use of power, I don’t think anything else better illustrates there’s indeed power in the word!

Of course, Tinubu has continued to raise his voice above the din at critical juncture of our national life, especially in the buildup to the primaries.

Recall the now famous statements he made at Abeokuta, in Ogun State, “Yoruba lokan! Emilokan! Egbekini yi wa!, etcetera.

When all odds seem against him ahead of the election proper during the prolonged fuel scarcity and cash crunch, he made some prophetic statements still, i.e. Amadibo! Amawole!!!

Fast-forward to February 25th, 2023, the presidential election held amidst very unpleasant circumstances, where he recorded some upsets such as narrowly losing Lagos State to Obi amongst other. But as he prophesied himself, he won the election with a landslide victory after polling 8.8million votes to beat his closest rival Atiku who polled 6.9million while Obi scored 6.1million.

Indeed to say that when Tinubu sneezes everyone catches cold, especially the incurably corrupt powers that be, is a statement of fact.

This writer, is indeed convinced that Tinubu will work in the best interest of all and sundry God’s willing.

To all those still trolling him and living in denial, here’s my one kobo advice: let go and let God because Tinubu is indeed God’s project for Nigeria.

If you believe in the greater good of the country here’s the time to show that patriotic fervour.