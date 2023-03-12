My Life under threat! Rhodes-Vivour, Lagos LP governorship candidate cries out

By Nehru Odeh

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has cried out against death threats and assassination attempts on his life.

Rhodes-Vivour raised the alarm on Arise TV on Sunday, 12 March 2023, stating that he was attacked at Epe on Saturday. He also said he had received lots of death threats as well as intelligence reports about plans to eliminate him.

“There have been lots of threats. We have gotten a lot of intel about potential assassination attempts on my life. Yes, it happened in Epe.

“We had Honourable Wale Oluwo with us and we also had Honourable Najid of the PDP working with us and they were also shot at in Epe yesterday,” Rhodes-Vivour maintained.

Recall that recently PDP Chieftain, Bode George warned against a plot to eliminate the Labour Party governorship candidate. The former Deputy Chairman of the PDP George stated this at a press conference at his Ikoyi office.

The press briefing was attended by the former deputy governor, Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele; (Mrs). Onikepo Oshodi and Dr Lai Ogunbambi, among others, while warning against a repeat of the 2007 murder of former PDP governorship candidate, Funsho Williams.

The PDP Chieftain, who spoke on behalf of Omo Eko Pataki, an umbrella body of prominent Lagos indigenes, warned that if anything untoward happened to the LP gubernatorial candidate, Nigerians should know who to blame.