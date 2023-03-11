Wike Warns Rivers people, Igbos to be wary of Chibuike Amaechi, Cole

*Mocks Dele Momodu for inability to deliver Presidential, Senate and House of Reps for PDP

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has warned Rivers State electorate not to vote for Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), because he is divisive and facing prosecution for defrauding the State of $50m.

He has, therefore, urged them to ensure that they delivered their votes for Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is more disposed to sustaining the prevailing harmony in the State.

Governor Wike knocked Tonye Cole when he spoke at Egbeda Community while inaugurating the Akpabu-Egbeda-Omoku Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area of the State on Friday.

The governor said the warning has become imperative following the reckless instigation of needless war between the Igbos and Rivers people by the chief sponsor of Tonye Cole, the former governor of the State, Chibuike Amaechi.

He pointed to Chibuike Amaechi resurrecting the issues of abandoned property that happened during Nigeria’s civil war over 50 years ago as one of the reasons why the electorate needs to be wary of the APC candidate.

Governor Wike insisted that Tonye Cole and his master, Chibuike Amaechi are insensitive to the danger the animosity they are triggering and what it will cause in the State in their inordinate and dubious quest for power.

“We have been living peacefully with our brothers and sisters; Ndi Igbos, doing business peacefully. I felt that I should let you know that a vote for Tonye Cole is a vote for the division of Rivers State. A vote for Tonye Cole is a vote in order not for him to return our 50 million US dollars, and God will not allow us to vote for such people. We are prosecuting them. They want to run away from prosecution, they can not.”

Governor Wike reprimanded Amaechi for lying to Igbos residing in the State that if they vote for Tonye Cole, he will ensure that they are compensated for their purported abandoned property during the civil war.

“When you have a child (Chibuike Amaechi) who wants to destroy a home, to open up old wounds at this time in Nigeria, in Rivers State is a terrible thing. He is trying to put us and the Igbos at loggerheads for us to fight, God will not allow us to fight.”

Governor Wike said that despite what Chibuike Amaechi does, Igbos and Rivers people will continue to live together as people who have largely intermarried.

The governor alluded to Chibuike Amaechi wanting to foist Tonye Cole, a man who cannot speak the indigenous language he claims, as governor of the State.

The governor wondered about the nature of the double-faced political life that Chibuike Amaechi often depicts because when he contested for the Presidential ticket of his party, he claimed a different tribe and when he failed, instead of supporting Peter Obi or another southern candidate, he voted for a northern candidate.

Governor Wike also mocked Dele Momodu for his inability to deliver his Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives candidates in the February 25th elections.

The governor stressed that he has produced three PDP senators, and 9 House of Representatives so far and is certain of winning the House of Assembly election and governorship for the PDP.

He wondered why Dele Momodu and his cohorts have ceased appearing on Arise TV after the 25th February presidential and National Assembly election, because it is now obvious to them that politics is not done on television.

Governor Wike, meanwhile, clarified that he never mentioned anybody’s name when he described some members of the PDP as buccaneers and vampires responsible for the party’s loss in the recent election.

Commenting on the project, governor Wike said because of the seriousness his administration attached to the road project, it has been delivered on schedule to avail the people dividend of democracy.

Governor Wike told the people of the Egbeda community that the contract for the construction of internal roads in the area has been awarded and the contractor, Monier Construction Company (MCC) has been directed to mobilise to the site on the 13th of March 2023.

He said the Commissioner of Works has been told to prepare the Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) so that the contractor can withdraw N500 million from the Internally Generated Revenue monthly so that the fund does not frustrate the job.

In his description of the Akpabu -Egbeda Road, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said the project was flagged off on the 4th January 2023 and after two months and six days, it has been completed.

He explained that the project is a virgin road like the East-West-Rumudogo 1, and Rumuodogo 2. Dr Alabo said the road forms part of the Akpabu-Umudioga 9 kilometres long road, which has now opened up Akpabu and Egbeda communities that have thousands of hectares of land used for farming to markets where farm produce can be taken.

The chairman of Monier Construction Company, Senator John Azuta Mbata, thanked the Rivers State government for encouraging indigenous contractors.