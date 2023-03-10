Boko Haram still claims Borno territory, murders 35 fishermen

No fewer than 35 fishermen in Mukdolo, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State were, on Wednesday, murdered by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to media reports, the insurgents had, on many occasions, warned the fishermen not to violate their territorial integrity! One of the fishermen who escaped by the skin of his teeth said the terrorists “surrounded us around the riverbanks and opened fire on us, killing no fewer than 35 people and injuring some.”

“They started shooting at all angles and only three of us made it back to Dikwa. I can tell you more than 35 people were killed. As I speak, many are yet to return to Dikwa town,” the fisherman told Daily Trust.

As reported by AFP, 37 fishermen were killed by the insurgents in the attack.

“We recovered 37 bodies last night along the riverbank and nearby bushes.

“The figure is not exhaustive and the search for more bodies is ongoing in surrounding bushes,” one of the sources, Babakura Kolo, disclosed.

Also speaking on the incident, a resident of the area, Umar Ari, further disclosed that the fishermen were sorting out their catch of the day on the bank of a river when they were attacked by the terrorists.

“The terrorists pursued the fishermen as they tried to flee, shooting them dead but three managed to escape and alerted Dikwa about the attack,” Ari said.

The Borno State Government and the Dikwa Emirate Council have since confirmed the killings and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

They also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.