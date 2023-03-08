Support My Re-election for Greater Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, has urged Eti-Osa residents to support his re-election.

He appealed to Eti-Osa residents to join hands with his administration to continue the special journey of achieving Lagos residents’ collective vision of a Greater Lagos, noting that the incumbent government over the last four years, left no doubt as to how deeply committed they are, in their quest to positively transform the fortunes of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a recent letter addressed to Eti-Osa Resident, appealed to the residents of the area to re-elect him for him to be able to complete all the ongoing laudable projects and programmes of his administration.

The letter reads in part: “It is my pleasure and privilege to write this letter to you as we approach the Governorship Election taking place this week, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“As your Governor for the last four years, I am asking you to please join hands with us to continue this special journey of achieving our collective vision of a Greater Lagos. We have, over the last four years, left no doubt as to how deeply committed we are, in our quest to positively transform the fortunes of Lagos State on behalf of all its people.

“Let me also say that, regardless of how we may have wanted the presidential elections to go, we are all united, as Lagosians, by the compelling dream of a Greater Lagos.

“This is why I am extending an invitation to you, to support this all-important task of bettering our State, by voting for me, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on March 11. I promise to continue to serve you with seriousness and diligence, and to continue the journey towards a Lagos that is the most dynamic and prosperous state in the country.”

Speaking on why he should be re-elected, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration has achieved a lot in his first term with the completion of many laudable and iconic projects.

The Governor promised to complete all the ongoing projects and do more in his second term if re-elected.

He said: “There is so much that we have been able to accomplish over the last four years, and much more we can achieve over the next four, with your support.

“The first Phase of the Blue Line Rail has been completed, and the Red Line will equally be completed very soon. The Lekki-Epe Expressway is undergoing reconstruction from Ajah to Epe T-Junction; we have recently completed the section of it between Eleko Junction and Epe.

“Work is at an advanced phase on the new Lekki Regional Road that will serve as an alternative to the Lekki-Epe Expressway, connecting Freedom Way to VGC. We are investing in several new hospitals, upgrading our public schools, and empowering pupils and teachers with digital tools to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

“We have attracted billions of dollars into major infrastructure and manufacturing projects in our dear State, including the newly commissioned Lekki Deep Sea Port, which will create tens of thousands of jobs and uplift the economy of Lekki. We are pushing ahead with the construction of the 4th Mainland Bridge that will connect Lekki to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that “Indeed, there are many more transformational projects and programs that space will not permit me to outline here, that will yield massive dividends for all of us in Lagos State in the years and decades ahead.

“I seek from you the opportunity to complete these laudable projects and programs, and many more, which you can make possible by re-electing me as Governor of Lagos State on March 11, 2023.

“I thank you for your time and attention, and I look forward to serving you again, with humility, passion and diligence, for the next four years.”