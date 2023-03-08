Now, Tinubu can inspect election materials

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been given permission to access sensitive materials used by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

The leave was granted by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The three-member panel led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh granted Tinubu‘s prayers one to four but refused five to six .

Last week, Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared Tinubu winner of the February 25 presidential election after securing majority of votes cast at the poll.

Moreover, he met the constitutional benchmark of scoring 25 per cent in two thirds of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to INEC.

The Court of Appeal on Friday , March 3, according to media reports, granted leave to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, to inspect documents used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the Feb. 25 Presidential election.

Abubakar and Obi had alleged that substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 in addition to violence and rigging marred the conduct and outcome of the election.

On Tuesday, Tinubu through his lawyer, Mr Akintola Makinde, approached the court “seeking for leave of the court to allow them inspect and obtain election materials for his defence.”

However, the court of appeal has refused to stop INEC from reconfiguring the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections.

The Joseph Ikyegh led panel, held that restraining the electoral commission would constrain INEC from conducting the March 11 elections.

Peter Obi had sought an order of the court “restraining the 1st respondent (INEC) from tampering with the information embedded in the BVAS machines until the due inspection is conducted and certified true copies (CTC) of them issued”.