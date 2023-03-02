2023 Elections: Why the presidential election should not be cancelled – Ezeife, Labour Party

2023 Elections: Why the presidential election should not be cancelled – Ezeife, Labour Party

Thursday, March 2, 2023 2:57 pm


Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife

                  By Nehru Odeh
Former Governor of Anambra State and chieftain of the Labour Party, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said the just concluded 2023 Presidential Election should not be cancelled because it would amount to a waste of the huge sum of money expended on the election. Ezeife made this statement on Thursday 2 March as guest of Arise TV.
However, the elder statesman  said rather than cancel the election, it behoves on the Independent Nationals Electoral Commission, INEC,  to correct the anomalies of the election  by revisiting all the materials used in the elections right from the polling units as well as redress  the issues raised by the aggrieved parties in order to not just right the wrongs but also  know  the actual winner of the election, which according to him is the presidential  candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.
Ezeife, who said he was a firm believer in the unity of the nation because of its diversity and immense diverse talents, however called on groups made up of elder statesmen in the country to come together and intervene in order to rescue the country from imminent collapse, and that he doesn’t want the nation to collapse.
Recall that while the national collation of results was going on, the Labour Party held a press conference in which it called for the outright cancellation of the presidential election, citing electoral malpractices and irregularities.
The Vice Presidential candidate of the labour Party, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed also held a press conference on Wednesday 1 March in which he signified the objection of the Labour Party to the results of the presidential election, adding that his party would seek redress at the election tribunal.
Meanwhile, Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate has yet to make a statement. While the conference being held by his running Nate was going on, he tweeted that he would address Nigerians and the international community shortly.
“Our Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is addressing an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja. I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly,” the tweet reads.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    We Will Meet Peter Obi in Court – APC PCC
    2 hours ago

    Christians back Sanwo-Olu for second term
    3 hours ago

    Tinubu extols Pastor Adeboye’s virtues at 81
    3 hours ago

    I’ll work hard from day one, Tinubu assures Nigerians
    4 hours ago

    Asiwaju is here, so are we!
    5 hours ago

    Gov. Wike to Commission, Flag-off Projects in Ibadan, Friday
    6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Adeboye at 81
    6 hours ago

    Chrisland School:  Tears as 12 -year-old Whitney Adeniran is buried