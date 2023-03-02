2023 Elections: Why the presidential election should not be cancelled – Ezeife, Labour Party

By Nehru Odeh

Former Governor of Anambra State and chieftain of the Labour Party, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said the just concluded 2023 Presidential Election should not be cancelled because it would amount to a waste of the huge sum of money expended on the election. Ezeife made this statement on Thursday 2 March as guest of Arise TV.

However, the elder statesman said rather than cancel the election, it behoves on the Independent Nationals Electoral Commission, INEC, to correct the anomalies of the election by revisiting all the materials used in the elections right from the polling units as well as redress the issues raised by the aggrieved parties in order to not just right the wrongs but also know the actual winner of the election, which according to him is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ezeife, who said he was a firm believer in the unity of the nation because of its diversity and immense diverse talents, however called on groups made up of elder statesmen in the country to come together and intervene in order to rescue the country from imminent collapse, and that he doesn’t want the nation to collapse.

Recall that while the national collation of results was going on, the Labour Party held a press conference in which it called for the outright cancellation of the presidential election, citing electoral malpractices and irregularities.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the labour Party, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed also held a press conference on Wednesday 1 March in which he signified the objection of the Labour Party to the results of the presidential election, adding that his party would seek redress at the election tribunal.

Meanwhile, Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate has yet to make a statement. While the conference being held by his running Nate was going on, he tweeted that he would address Nigerians and the international community shortly.

“Our Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is addressing an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja. I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly,” the tweet reads.