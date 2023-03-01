Tony Anenih, Said It: Win the Election and Let your Opponents Go to Court…

By Fred Chukwuelobe

Should the ‘losers’ go to court? Should they challenge the results?

This is the question agitating the minds of supporters of both Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. As I predicted on October 9, 2021, long before the parties primaries, Tinubu will become president, not because he’s the most qualified or that he will win legitimately, but because this country is corrupt, irredeemable and incapable of sustaining civilisation, let me warn again. Except to make a statement, I don’t think so. The Supreme Court is as INEC. The CJN is a Tinubu person. There’s no way he will allow the declaration to be upturned. It is finished, and Tinubu is our president.

Now, this is not the time to gloat about my October 9, 2021 prediction. It is rather a time for sober reflection, mourning, and introspection. Are there lessons to be learnt? How do we manage the resurgence of the youth in this election? How do we overcome future challenges of our electoral process? How do we stop voter intimidation, suppression and rigging?

What can we make of the ObiDient Movement? Can it be taken further? What happens to those who won on its platform, including okada drivers and village people?

Questions and more questions.

So many revelations emerged from this election. The so-called majority of voters in the North is a ruse. The huge numbers are contrived.

However as sad or as happy you may feel, let’s be careful as we step out in the next few days. With the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect, there could be wild celebrations or protests and riots may break out spontaneously.

Please be safe.

Read Chkwuelobe’s October 20, 2021 article:

Why Bola Tinubu May Become President of Nigeria