Peter Obi leads in Lagos

Monday, February 27, 2023 1:18 pm
Something unprecedented has happened in Lagos. Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate defeated the APC’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos State in Saturday’s presidential election.
In the election results announced by LGA by LGA by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu who scored 572,607.
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came third with 75,750 votes
Tinubu won in 11 Local Governments, while Obi won in nine local governments. But Obi won by large margins.
Tinubu defeated Obi in 11 local government areas: Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Mushin.
Obi defeated Tinubu Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Alimosho and Ojo.
Below are the results:
Lagos Mainland
APC- 20,030
PDP- 3,002
LP- 18,698
Epe
APC-19,867
LP-3,497
PDP-5,221
Lagos Island
APC-27,760
LP-3,058
PDP-2,521
Ibeju Lekki
APC-14,685
LP-10,410
PDP-1,329
Ikorodu
APC-50,353
LP- 28,951
PDP-4,508
Ikeja
APC-21,276
LP-30,004
PDP-2,280
Badagry
APC-31,903
LP-10,956
PDP-6,024
Agege
APC-29,568
LP-13,270
PDP-4,498
Mushin
APC- 41,903
LP-23,390
PDP-3,478
Alimosho
APC-62,909
LP-71,327
PDP-8,201
Ojo
APC-20,603
LP-38,859
PDP-3701
Eti-Osa
APC-15,317
LP-42,388
What do you think?