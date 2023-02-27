Peter Obi leads in Lagos

Something unprecedented has happened in Lagos. Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate defeated the APC’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos State in Saturday’s presidential election.

In the election results announced by LGA by LGA by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu who scored 572,607.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came third with 75,750 votes

Tinubu won in 11 Local Governments, while Obi won in nine local governments. But Obi won by large margins.

Tinubu defeated Obi in 11 local government areas: Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Mushin.

Obi defeated Tinubu Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Alimosho and Ojo.

Below are the results:

Lagos Mainland

APC- 20,030

PDP- 3,002

LP- 18,698

Epe

APC-19,867

LP-3,497

PDP-5,221

Lagos Island

APC-27,760

LP-3,058

PDP-2,521

Ibeju Lekki

APC-14,685

LP-10,410

PDP-1,329

Ikorodu

APC-50,353

LP- 28,951

PDP-4,508

Ikeja

APC-21,276

LP-30,004

PDP-2,280

Badagry

APC-31,903

LP-10,956

PDP-6,024

Agege

APC-29,568

LP-13,270

PDP-4,498

Mushin

APC- 41,903

LP-23,390

PDP-3,478

Alimosho

APC-62,909

LP-71,327

PDP-8,201

Ojo

APC-20,603

LP-38,859

PDP-3701

Eti-Osa

APC-15,317

LP-42,388