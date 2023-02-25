Nigeria Decides: Voting commences in Kogi

Nigeria Decides: Voting commences in Kogi

Saturday, February 25, 2023 10:51 am


Voters in MopaMuro

Richard Elesho
The general election kicked to a timely start in MopAmuro Local Government, Kogi State, this Saturday. Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officers arrived at Polling Units in Takete Ide Otafun Ward 7 of the LG at about 8.05 with election materials.
Enthusiastic voters had come out in good numbers for the election. INEC officers addressed the electorate and declared the election open.
Voting commenced at Unit 1 LG Primary School Takete Ide, at about 8.35. Except for a brief argument, when overzealous member of the public wanted to collect ballot papers from an aged electorate, voting has so far been orderly.
At the Polling Unit, elderly people, pregnant women, nursing mothers and members of the traditional council were allowed to cast their ballots without wasting time. Others remained patiently on queue awaiting their turns.
A party Chieftain, Hon Bolade Monies expressed satisfaction with the process. He commended INEC for the process.
The election has so far been peaceful and credible.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Nigeria 2023: So far peaceful, accreditation, voting start in Rivers
    36 mins ago

    Election day is here! Accreditation and voting begin
    4 hours ago

    Okpoama, Timipre Sylva’s town, gets new road
    Hassan Ahmad with the sum of N2 million in he was arrested with in Alkaleri area of Bauchi State on Friday.  11 hours ago

    Bauchi man Hassan Ahmad caught with N2m ‘being ferried to a politician’
    18 hours ago

    Atiku to Nigerians: Ignore fake audio in circulation
    18 hours ago

    What if your Candidate does not win?
    19 hours ago

    Stop the Militarization of the 2023 General Elections
    1 day ago

    Police Arrest Atiku’s Supporter, Chinyere Igwe, for Money Laundering in Rivers