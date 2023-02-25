Nigeria Decides: Voting commences in Kogi

Richard Elesho

The general election kicked to a timely start in MopAmuro Local Government, Kogi State, this Saturday. Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officers arrived at Polling Units in Takete Ide Otafun Ward 7 of the LG at about 8.05 with election materials.

Enthusiastic voters had come out in good numbers for the election. INEC officers addressed the electorate and declared the election open.

Voting commenced at Unit 1 LG Primary School Takete Ide, at about 8.35. Except for a brief argument, when overzealous member of the public wanted to collect ballot papers from an aged electorate, voting has so far been orderly.

At the Polling Unit, elderly people, pregnant women, nursing mothers and members of the traditional council were allowed to cast their ballots without wasting time. Others remained patiently on queue awaiting their turns.

A party Chieftain, Hon Bolade Monies expressed satisfaction with the process. He commended INEC for the process.

The election has so far been peaceful and credible.