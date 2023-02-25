2023: Atiku Abubakar Votes in Yola, Adamawa State

2023: Atiku Abubakar Votes in Yola, Adamawa State

Saturday, February 25, 2023 2:03 pm


Atiku votes in Yola

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, on Saturday voted at Ajiya 012 polling unit in the Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of Adamawa.

Atiku arriving the polling unit with his wife and others

Atiku told journalists that he hoped the process would be hitch-free. He added that the process in his area “was simple and straightforward and that he cast his vote without ambiguity.”

He hoped to “succeed President Muhammadu Buhari” whose two-term tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

