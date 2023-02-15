2023: Deputy Governor, Obasa Make Revelations About Tinubu

– Hamzat commends Lagos Speaker over Agege transformation

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the Speaker of the State, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, have again declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the best of all the presidential candidates for the February election.

The duo further further urged Lagos electorate to make proper use of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) at the coming general election by voting massively for candidates of the APC in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Hamzat and Obasa gave the charge at the grand finale of the Agege Day celebration and launching of N500,000,000 Agege Education Endowment Fund on Tuesday where they, with the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commissioned projects

Dr. Obasa, while describing Tinubu as the only one with competence and capacity for the task ahead amongst the other contenders, noted that the presidential candidate had excelled in three areas – infrastructural development, employment and human capital management and development – while in office as governor and continued to effectively manage people even outside office.

“Make sure you vote right by voting for the person that is competent to serve you, to represent you and bring about the dividends of democracy and we, without second thought, strongly believe that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most competent amongst those who are vying for the presidency and that is why we are encouraging everybody to come out en masse.

“It’s not only about winning. We don’t just want to win, but win with massive votes coming from Lagos in competition with votes that would come from other parts of the country, so that we can win convincingly and at the end of the day Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can have a say as opposed to what we witnessed in 1999 when the President that emerged did not gain the support of his people. This time around, we want our President to have the support of all of us from Lagos, Southwest and other parts of Nigeria.

“We are not just canvassing for him, but we are canvassing for him based on his achievements, what we have witnessed and are still enjoying. You will agree with me that some of the roads constructed during Asiwaju’s era as Governor in Lagos are still in existence functioning properly.

“Most of the schools built during his administration known as Millennium Schools are still in good shape, talk about those who have been empowered and established. I am one of them. These are testimonies that this man can do a lot,” Obasa said.

Speaking on the essence of the N500 million education endowment fund, Obasa note that the government alone cannot do it all. He urged well-meaning individuals across the state to help contribute to objectively construct a society free from social vices through provision of qualitative education to stem the ugly trend of out of school students constituting nuisance in the state.

“Basically, the essence of an achievement is to continue to build on it. We have so many people who have passed through some of the schools in Agege and achieved so much in their lives and calling on these people to further support the current students we have in Agege right from primary school to secondary school.

“Through this endowment fund, we can equip the beneficiaries, support them through higher institutions and establish them.

He said commended the residents of Agege for their unity irrespective of tribe and religion saying Agege Day is meant to further cement the relationship and fight crime.

“We are determined to entrench enduring crime-free and educational legacies that would bring uncommon progress to us in all areas of our socio- economic development. As your representative in government, I am standing before you to reaffirm that I would continue to make Agege my first.

“I will give all it takes to coast home every development opportunity for our advancement.

As the Speaker of the foremost House of Assembly in Nigeria, I reassure you all that I shall continue to take Agege to enviable heights. I trust our people in Agege. We are passionate. We are Progressives. We speak with one voice. We love the APC and will always stand by the party, now and always.

“This is why we are resolute to ensure massive victory for every candidate of the APC starting from our father and Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Wale Ahmed, Abdulkareem Jubril to my humble self in the elecetion that will happen a few days from now,” Obasa reiterated.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor Hamzat commended the Speaker for facilitating development to Agege. He agreed that the town had witnessed the true dividends of democracy.

According to Hamzat, those who have not been to Agege in the last five years would find it difficult to recognise the place as a result of development.

While commending the council chairmen in Agege and Orile-Agege, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Johnson Babatunde, respectively, for their efforts to better their people, Hamzat urged Lagosians and Nigerians to vote for Tinubu looking at how he had helped to make Lagos what it is today.

Speaking on the essence of the endowment fund, the Chairman of the Organization Committee of Agege Day, Hon. Afolabi Ayantayo, said it would be used to mitigate shortfalls in educational infrastructure and other related areas.

Ayantayo, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Parastatals Monitoring Office, said: “Students gaining admissions overseas but whose parents could not afford to cater for their tuition can approach the fund. When they graduate in future, t