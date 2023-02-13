By Nehru Odeh

He was born Habeeb Okikiola. But not many people know him as Habeeb. Rather they know him as Portable, a name he made famous ever since he contributed to the hit song, zahzoo Zehh featuring Olamide and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee.

Portable is himself a paradox or rather an oxymoron. He is not portable as his name connotes but instead carries a heavy baggage that sometimes people find it difficult to identify with. Still, Portable, who doesn’t hide his street identity – his distinct hoarse and rough voice associated with street kids in the West – has made himself more famous, what with his controversial remarks, social media brawls, street antics and shows.

Portable became more controversial when he released his latest single, Kuku Do Ritual, a song in which he describes himself as a ritualist and advises the youths to do rituals, saying that whether one does ritual or not one will definitely die. Portable has set the internet on fire again. He Is crazy over the fact that the Queen of Afrobeats Tiwa Savage respomded to his message on Instagram.

Savage responded to one of his messages using a voice note that mimicked his controversial penchant: “Wahala, wahala, wahala.”

Portable not only went haywire leaking the chats on Instagram but also screaming to high over in an audio recording how excited and crazy he was that he had a conversation with Ti

Savage, whom he crowned Mama Ika of Africa on Instagram.

“You dey whine? You dey whine Jesus? Abi you think say he easy make Tiwa Savage reply you on Instagram? I don blow. You say I no blow. Kuku do ritual. You do ritual you go die. I don blow” Potable screamed.

Still, the highlight of the audio recording is his scream which shows how excited he was to have chatted with Tiwa Savage on Instagram. Savage herself has been in the news lately over speculations that popular artiste Omah Lay could be dating her after he made Tiwage photo his profile pic on Twitter handle.

Omah Lay fuelled the speculations the more when on Saturday 4 February,2023, he expressed his love for Savage. He penned a very short and straight forward tweet regarding how he feels about the 42- year-old singer.

He simply wrote: “I love Tiwa Savage.”