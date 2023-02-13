Atiku Council cancels rally in Rivers, cites insecurity 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council has cancelled its Presidential rally scheduled for February 15 in Rivers State citing insecurity. The decision on the cancellation of Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign planned early February 15 was announced in Port Harcourt by Senator Lee Maeba, Chairman of the Council in the State.

Senator Maeba stated,. ”The expected victory of Atiku Abubakar does not worth the blood of any Rivers man or woman.” It would be recalled that the Council had accused Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly masterminding an attack on its Director-General, Abiye Sekibo, in Port Harcourt that let to rain of bullets on his bulletproof Sports Utility Vehicle,SUV,an allegation Governor Wike dismissed saying he will never and will not indulge in any act of sponsoring assassins against anybody.

The Governor had earlier said on live television that he informed through intelligence report that Sekibo and Maeba had mobilized earthmoving equipments to clear a a State government’s property for the rally even when his administration had approved Adokye Amiesimaka stadium for same.

He said he had mobilized to chase them away only for them to have ran away before he arrived.

On the allegation made by Sekibo that he sponsored an assassination to eliminate him that same day,Wike dismissed it that it is not in his character to eliminate lives of individuals.

There has not been cordial political relationship between Governor Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Senator Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the party immediately after the PDP presidential primary in Abuja where he came second highest votes trailing behind Atiku Abubakar.

Leading other four PDP Governors called the integrity group insisting that the Presidential flag bearer cannot come from the North as the National Chairman. The group called for the resignation of Ayu to pave for a Southern person for “fairness, equity and justice”.