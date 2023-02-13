APC Stakeholders in Abak-Five Back Tinubu, Akpabio

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abak Five Political bloc in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District have united in support of the Senatorial aspiration of the erstwhile Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The stakeholders called on the people of the Senatorial District to disregard the statement by some political opponents of Senator Akpabio led by former Petroleum Minister, Atuekong Don Etiebet that the political bloc would not support Senator Akpabio, describing such stance as self serving and dead on arrival.

Convener of the Forum and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo disclosed that the stakeholders of Abak Five, comprising State officers of APC from old Abak Division, the Five chapter chairmen of APC, 55 APC ward chairmen, candidates of APC, and critical stakeholders from the old Abak Division met to forestall being railroaded into a political decision that would mar their collective interest and well being.

According to the communique, “Stakeholders of APC in Abak-Five note with grave sadness the spurious claims of Atuekong Don Etiebet which noted that stakeholders in the region had reached a resolution not to support Akpabio and questions how he arrived at such stakeholders to the exclusion of chapter and ward chairmen of APC; a party he audaciously parades himself as a caucus leader. How can he be an effective leader without the followership of people at the grassroots which we represent.

“We reject in all its entirety the purported resolution by Atuekong Don Etiebet that Abak-Five should support a candidate of another political party other than APC and view this reckless decision as an anti-party act that should not be condoned under any guise.

“As APC members from Abak-Five, we disassociate ourselves from the statement credited to Atuekong Don Etiebet that Abak-Five will support the senatorial candidate of PDP in the forthcoming National Assembly elections of February 25 with particular reference to the candidacy of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

“That we, the stakeholders from Abak-5 have unanimously resolved to support Senator Godswill Akpabio from Ikot-Ekpene/Essien-Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency because of his capacity, the oneness and unification of Annang and the conviction that he would bring more dividends of democracy without recourse to cleavage sentiments.

“That we, the stakeholders of APC from Abak-Five endorse all candidates of APC beginning with Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, Obong Akanimo Udofia for Governor, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio for Senate; all House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of APC.

“We call on the the National Chairman of our Party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, state chairman of APC, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, the NWC and SWC, to visit the full weight of sanctions as prescribed in our party constitution, on Atuekong Don Etiebet and co-travellers, for engaging in anti-party activities. This will serve as a deterence to other fifth-columnists and restore sanity in our party as we approach the general elections.

“Finally, stakeholders of APC from Abak-Five state without equivocation that Atuekong Don Etiebet has no authority to speak on behalf of Abak-5 without the consent of the ward chairmen, chapter chairmen, State officers and stakeholders of APC from Abak-Five.

”We call on all and sundry from Abak-Five to ignore the claims of rejection of Akpabio by Atuekong Don Etiebet as such position is dead on arrival,” the communiqué stated.