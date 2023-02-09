Why I won the Grammy – Tems

She tweeted : “What God has done for me, I can’t even speak. All the glory really belongs to Him.

“To everyone that has been supporting me still, through everything, please know I don’t take it for granted.

“I truly appreciate it. The love has been too too much. Thank you so much Rebel Gang. We up very soon.”

Recall that Tems won the highly prestigious award for her contribution to the hit ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake.

The song had earlier debuted atop the Hot 100, making Tems the first African female artist to top the chart and more so debut atop the chart.

Tems, who was born in 11 June 1995 in Lagos, Nigeria to a Nigerian mother and a British-Nigerian father, shot to limelight after featuring on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence.”

That song reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of a remixed version with an additional feature from Justin Bieber.

The song earned her a number one spot on BBC 1Xtra Airplay Chart. It also earned her a Grammy Award nomination.