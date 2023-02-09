Why I won the Grammy – Tems

                 By Nehru Odeh
Rave of the moment and Grammy award winner Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has spoken for the first time after her Grammy win, revealing why she won the award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.
The singer took to her verified Twitter handle late Wednesday 8 February to  give thanks to God for her Grammy win. She said all glory belongs to Him.
She tweeted : “What God has done for me, I can’t even speak. All the glory really belongs to Him.
“To everyone that has been supporting me still, through everything, please know I don’t take it for granted.
“I truly appreciate it. The love has been too too much. Thank you so much Rebel Gang. We up very soon.”
Recall that Tems won the highly prestigious award for her contribution to the hit ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake.
 
The song had earlier debuted atop the Hot 100, making Tems the first African female artist to top the chart and more so debut atop the chart.
Tems, who was born in 11 June 1995 in Lagos, Nigeria to a Nigerian mother and a British-Nigerian father,  shot to limelight  after featuring on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence.”
 That song reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of a remixed version with an additional feature from Justin Bieber.
 
The song earned her a number one spot on BBC 1Xtra Airplay Chart. It also  earned her a Grammy Award nomination.
That same year, she was featured on Drake’s song, “Fountains,” from the latter’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which debuted at number 26 on the Hot 100. 

