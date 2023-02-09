NUC Orders Closure Of Universities For Elections

Thursday, February 9, 2023 6:44 pm


National Universities Commission

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has ordered the closure of universities across the country to enable students to participate in the 2023 general elections.

Recall that there had been calls for the closure of schools to enable students travel to where they registered to cast their vote in what has been described as a defining election for Nigeria.
In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and directors of inter-university centres, the NUC noted that the directive was based on the directive of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
The letter read, “As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday, March 11, 2023, for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.
“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between February 22 and March 14, 2023.
“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors and chief executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22nd February 2023 to Tuesday 14th March 2023.
“Please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary ‘s highest regard for your understanding and unwavering cooperation.”

