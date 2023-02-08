We’ve delivered on our electoral promise – Gov. Abdullahi Sule

Nkrumah Bankong-Obi, Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said his administration has fulfilled all promises made during the 2019 electioneering campaign. Based on this, he said, he is better positioned to be trusted more. This was the overriding message at two different campaign town hall events in Udege and Loko Development areas in Nasarawa State. He noted that his policy framework which has delivered on public accountability, transparency and keeping in touch with the electorate, is aligned with his Party’s manifesto.

Based on the promises delivered, Sule declared himself better positioned to be entrusted with the mandate of leading Nasarawa for another four years. “The Engineer A. A. administration has kept faith with the Party’s manifesto in the provision of good governance, and will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to its citizens at all times.”

Sule who flies the All Progressives Congress, APC flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial election flaunted his scorecard thusly “As you can see, A. ASule has been able to tackle insecurity in most of the rural communities. Now, you can agree with me that within the lifespan of this administration, you have been going about your businesses without fear, you have been working on your farms without being attacked by criminals,” he said in Udege town.

He implored the electorate to therefore vote enmasse for himself and other candidates presented for election by the APC. “I call on you to vote APC from top to bottom so that we will continue to do more. When I say from top to bottom, I mean from the presidency to the House of Assembly members,” he said.

In Loko town, the governor thanked the people for participating in governance, hence helping his government to achieve its set goals.“ We are happy that the cases of criminal activities around MararabanUdege down to Loko are now things of the past because those of you at the grassroots are so key to us considering your roles in various areas such as agriculture, solid minerals, which are critical to the development of the economy.” He admonished his listeners to do more because he considers them “very vital to our government because of our focus on upgrading the standard of education, I have directed that 1000 primary school teachers be employed.“

Speakers at the events promised to vote for the governor and his Party at the elections. They also praised the governor for restoring normalcy to the hitherto volatile areas. The traditional ruler of Loko town, HRH Umar Sabo, for example, appreciated the governor for the electrification of the town, a project that is at the cusp of completion. While commending Governor Sule for a job nicely done, he called on his subjects to vote for the governor as a way of returning a kind gesture done them.

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Mamman informed the gatherings that the town hall meetings were meant to avail the rural folks an avenue to interact and exchange views with the governor and his entourage on matters bothering on the governance of the State.