BBTItans: Reasons Jaypee and Lukay were evicted

By Nehru Odeh

As the popular reality show, BBTitans, enters its fourth week, the wheat is already being separated from the chaff and the weaklings are finding their way out of the house leaving the strong ones to contend for the $100, 000 star prize.

Jaypee and and Lukay, who are from Nigeria and South Africa respectively and codenamed Jaykay, have just been evicted from the BBTitans House.

Their eviction makes them the second pair of housemates to be shown the way out of the house, after Sandra (Nigeria) and Theo (South Africa) were evicted last Sunday.

Jaypee’s and Lukay’s eviction did not come as a surprise to Many. They expected them to be the next pair of housemates to be booted out.

The reason they were evicted is that both housemates were not only colourless but also lacked content and vibes.

While Jaypee was known for her loquaciousness, that didn’t count for anything because she didn’t give the fans what they wanted. Many fans complained about her loquaciousness.

And throughout the three weeks she spent in the house she was not really in a serious relationship, which is a strategy many housemates make use of to survive in the house.

She had a thing or two to do with Marvin and BlaqBoi but couldn’t make anything out of them and couldn’t be pinned down to either of them.

Jaypee also shot herself in the foot when she confessed that she was a nymphomaniac and in a relationship with seven men outside the house. That didn’t do down well with the fans who never saw her as a role model.

Lukay, for his part, was so dull his presence was hardly noticeable in the house. He was so busy making up with Ipeleng he lost focus and forgot what he was in the house for.

And the fact that he slept with Ipeleng, which many fans thought was innocent was also his Archilles Heels. Ipeleng however later regreted doing things she wouldn’t have loved to do with Lukay.

Jaypee and Lukay couldn’t built their fan base throughout the time they spent in the house. And the inability to build a fan base is a recipe for failure in the house. Because when the chips are down, the fans won’t come to the rescue.

That indeed was what happened to the two housemates who have so many uninspiring things in common and yet couldn’t jell to give the fans content and vibes. They were indeed birds of a feather yet strange bedfellows.