At Ekiti Rally, Tinubu says opposition elements want to create political crisis with fuel, new Naira notes scarcity

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the fifth columnists behind the current nationwide fuel and new Naira notes scarcity want to foist a political crisis on the country.

Speaking at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, venue of the presidential campaign rally on Friday, Asiwaju Tinubu said the people behind the crisis that is causing nationwide frustration and hardship to Nigerians want to spark turmoil that can lead to postponement of the general elections.

“They are hoarding Naira so that you can be angry and fight. They want confusion so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government. But we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats the rat poison will end up killing itself.”

The former Lagos State Governor told the people that he is in the presidential race to better their lives.

“I am in the race for the betterment of the people. If it is what I will eat and what I need personally, God has provided for me. I am in this race to make life good and better for you too.

“Ekiti people are well educated people. They are well read; they don’t joke with education. But it is not good to finish schooling and not get a job. So, we shall provide jobs for you.

“On that day, we will trek to the polling booths to cast our votes. Your polling booths are not far from where you live. So, you should walk down to cast your votes,” Tinubu told his supporters.

Rallying the people of Ekiti to hope for better and happy life in his prepared speech, Tinubu said he believes every Nigerian is entitled to live a life of dignity.

“I believe each and every Nigerian is entitled to a life of dignity and happiness free from the fear of hunger, poverty, violence and hopelessness. I believe we can do better as a nation. I believe we must do better. History calls. Destiny Calls. Greatness calls.

“I came here today to offer you my best and assure you that I will always work for you. Take a look at my plan and ideas for the nation. You will like them because they were developed out of concern and hope for your welfare and for your future.

“Parents, don’t you want your children to enjoy a better life. Young people, don’t you want a nation where you can realize your dreams and also be able to care for your parents, yet nurture and have children of your own.

“Join us, elect us so that the government will work to ensure that you have decent jobs, that farmers make a good living, that enough schools and clinics exist. We will expand industry, assure your peace and safety, make sure that our nation is well fed and without hunger and we shall renew your hope in Nigeria and in your future.”

Speaking on his plans for Ekiti State, Tinubu promised to focus on development of the agricultural sector, employing modern and mechanized farming.

He also promised to make the state an exportation hub for its agricultural products, bringing more revenue to the state.

“My farm policy will establish commodity exchange boards guaranteeing prices for important crops so that you are ensured a decent living for your hard work. Our Agricultural Plan calls for agricultural hubs and improves access to finance.

“Both these will enable you to modernise farm operations, improve productivity while reducing the harshness of physical labour through mechanised equipment and modern technology.

“Your cocoa will supply users in Europe, Asia and beyond. More than that, through our plans to promote agro-allied processing, local companies will begin to turn cocoa into finished products. Ultimately, you will export chocolate candy and other fine things to the rest of the world.

“Implementing this plan in Ekiti and the rest of the nation means progress for you and the entire economy. For we shall grow more food, with less strain and effort. Increased food security means you will be able to visit the market to buy the food you need yet still have money left in your hand for other life necessities,” he added.

Citing the Ikogosi Warm Spring, Tinubu said the state will be a befitting tourist site for the country, attracting foreigners from in and out of the country and boosting the state’s resources.

“You are an industrious people living in a scenic and fertile land. Tourism will thrive under a government that prioritises security, development, commerce and creativity.

“Your beautiful warm springs and waterfalls will welcome tourists from across Nigeria and all over the world. The Ikogosi Tourist Centre will become known as a shining beacon of what Nigeria can achieve,” he added.

Just like in everywhere else, Tinubu emphasised his industrialisation plans, creating jobs and developing infrastructure across the country.

On security, he said, “Rest assured, my security strategy will be tough on kidnappers, killers, terrorists and bandits.

“My national security plan invests heavily on ensuring we have enough active, well trained and well-equipped security personnel to defeat threats wherever and whenever they emerge. We shall significantly augment the number of active duty personnel.

“Moreover, we shall invest in enhanced ground and air surveillance technology so that we can identify, track, outmaneuver and ultimately defeat those who seek to defeat our democratic and good way of life. They will witness and end their evil doings and terrible ways.

“I vow to mobilise the totality of our national security assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and from even the fear of that danger.”

In his address at the rally, Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji introduced Asiwaju Tinubu as an in-law who gave his daughter as wife to Ekiti people and the people of the state must reciprocate with 100% votes for him and all APC candidates.

The governor assured the people of a better Ekiti State with Tinubu as president, the same point he made during the meeting of the APC candidate with Ekiti State Council of Traditional rulers.

Among APC National Leaders and governors who attended the rally were former Interim National Chairman of the party Chief Bisi Akande, former governor Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Trade and Industry Niyi Adebayo, APC National Women Leader, Betta Edu, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Olamilekan Adeola and other Federal and State lawmakers from Ondo and Ekiti States.