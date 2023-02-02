Ekiti Applauds Fed Govt Over  Ado- Akure Road Contract Award

The Government of Ekiti State welcomes with excitement and gratitude news of the re-award of the Ado-Ekiti- Akure Road contract by the Federal Government.

The approval of the Federal Executive Council for inclusion of the Ado-Ekiti- Akure Road among other Federal Government roads to be fixed through the NNPC Tax Credit Scheme comes as a great relief to our people who have suffered untold hardship on the road.

It is also a vindication of the struggle of the Government and people of the state in the last one year.

It is recalled that aside interventions by some prominent leaders in the state, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has stepped up engagement with relevant agencies of the Federal Government on the Ado- Akure Road, among other issues, shortly after resumption of office.

While Government awaits the resumption of the new contractors on site, it urges the people, especially motorists, to show appreciable level of understanding for some inconveniences they may experience in the course of the road construction.

The Ekiti State Government also lauded NNPC Managing Director, Mele Kyari, and the entire management for accepting the funding arrangement for the road project.

In similar vein, the State Government is also thankful to the Federal Government for the award of the Ado- Ijan- Agbado- Ilumoba Road contract.

The Government of Ekiti State is committed to the welfare of the citizens and will continue to collaborate with relevant Government institutions and agencies as well as private sector players to advance the socio- economic and infrastructure development of the State.

As TheNEWS earlier reported, with appreciable progress being made in the first Phase, the implementation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and Federal Inland Revenue Service (NNPCL/FIRS) Second Phase for the rehabilitation and construction of 44 critical roads across the country under the Tax Credit Scheme initiative of the Federal Government gained momentum Tuesday as the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, convened a meeting of the Stakeholders and briefed the press while also unveiling the roads.

The Meeting came barely a fortnight after the approval of the Memorandum on the proposal by the NNPC and its subsidiaries, NNPC Exploration and Production (NEPL) and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) to undertake the rehabilitation of 44 roads spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

As contained in the story, “The South-West has a total of 150.56 Km of roads consisting of Rehabilitation and Expansion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway (Agbara Junction-Nigeria/Benin Border) in Lagos State; Dualization of Akure-Ita Ogbolu-Iju-Ado Ekiti State Road, Section I:Akure – Ita Ogbolu – Iju – Ekiti State Border in Ondo State; and Dualization of Akure-Ita Ogbolu-Iju-Ado Ekiti State Road, Section II: Ita Ogbolu – Iju – Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.”

