Why Rivers’ll “pepper” PDP national leadership in 2023 election

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

To many, vengeance is the dish that is served cold. In other words, however long the food is presented, the giver will, with sadistic gusto, enjoy serving it! This may soon be the case in Rivers State where Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike vowed that the electorate would use the forthcoming election to punish the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is because it abandoned them during the October and November 2022 flooding incidents.

Governor Wike remarked at the Community Secondary School in Akinima Town during the Rivers State PDP Campaign Flag-off Rally at Ahoada West Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The governor explained that the flooding situation was devastating in some communities of Abua/ Odual, Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas with houses submerged, the people displaced, and their socioeconomic life disrupted.

But during the period the flood lasted, governor Wike recalled that the national leadership of PDP refused to visit those communities as a way of identifying with Rivers people when it mattered most. Governor Wike emphasised that even though the PDP national leadership refused to identify with Rivers communities, they gladly visited flood-impacted communities in other States, and identified with them, which can now be interpreted that they hate Rivers State.

For such hatred, and the mindset that Rivers State does not matter, Governor Wike said the electorate will use the power of their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to “pepper” the PDP national leadership in the forthcoming election.

“.You had a problem, a major problem. Ahoada West, Ahoada East, and Abua-Odual had a major flooding problem. After that, they’ll say we are at the same party. Is there anybody from the national of our party that came to visit Ahoada West, Ahoada East, and Abua?

“But they went to other States, which means that they don’t like us. If somebody says he doesn’t like you, will you force yourself on them?”

Speaking further, Governor Wike reassured the people of Ahoada West Local Government that his administration will deliver to them a fully reconstructed Government Secondary School, Okarki.

Governor Wike told them that the contract for the project was awarded a long time ago and paid for in full, but their sons who got the contract failed to deliver on schedule. He assured me that it will be re-awarded and completed before his tenure ends on 29th May 2023.

Governor Wike urged the people not to allow ballot box snatchers in the area to outsmart them anymore particularly, now that the elections will be conducted electronically.

He harped on the need for massive mobilisation of the people per electoral unit so that the voters will be aware of who to cast their votes for and to make sure that PDP wins all the elections for the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

“What I want to advise you this time is, don’t allow those ballot box snatchers in APC to try it again. Luckily this election is not an election of snatching ballot boxes or paper. It is an election that will be done electronically and transmitted electronically. All we need from you is to mobilise your people unit to unit.”

In his address, Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara noted that because of the massive development projects delivered in the area by the PDP-controlled State government, the party has the first right of winning the election.

Fubara, therefore, urged the people to go and collect the remainder of their PVCs at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With the PVCs, he noted, they can confidently vote into power the PDP consolidation team that will continue to deliver to them more development projects, and education infrastructure and sustain the security experienced in the area.

Chairman of, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who presented the party’s flags to candidates contesting for the various elective positions, charged the people to ensure bulk delivery of winning votes to them.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, contesting for Rivers West Senatorial District slot, spoke on behalf of the candidates and said sequel to the excellent performance of Governor Wike in office, it is given that Ahoada West is a faithful supporter of PDP.

She promised that when elected, they will commit to upholding the interest of their constituents and the State at large.

Before going to the campaign venue, Governor Wike had paid a courtesy visit to the Ahoada West Local Government Traditional Rulers Council under the chairmanship of Chief Moore Maclean Ubuo, the king of Engenni kingdom, to first introduce and secure royal blessings for Sir Siminialayi Fubara, as the incoming governor of the State.